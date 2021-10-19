CRESAPTOWN — With its leading goalscorer and starting keeper out due to injury, Calvary thrashed New Life, 7-0, to open the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference playoffs.
Despite having Isaac Scritchfield and Levi Carrington on the sideline, the Eagles charged on behind two-goal performances by Luke Reed and Eli Leith, and a clean sheet by keeper Noah Robinette.
Calvary led 2-0 at the half but exploded for five goals after the intermission. Eagles head coach Wes Reed said the squad reverted its tactics at the half, which clearly paid dividends.
“It definitely took us some adjustment given we lost our goalie and Isaac, so we started in a different formation,” Reed said of his Eagles, who held an 18-3 edge in shots and 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.
“We played a primarily defensive-heavy formation in the first half, and the second half we went back to our traditional formation that we used during the season. ... We played more our style of attacking soccer in the second half.”
Calvary’s first tally came off the foot of Corey Vogtman, assisted by Luke Reed just 50 seconds into the contest. Reed then scored a minute later on an assist by Tristan Minnick.
Reed found his second score 3:10 into the second half, assisted by Jordan Franklin. Leith was then responsible the next two Calvary goals — the first was unassisted and the second was assisted by Reed.
Connor Gordon made it 6-0, assisted by Reed, with 25:45 on the game clock, and Minnick struck gold on an assist by Vogtman in the game’s final minute.
For New Life, Jake Brunk made 10 saves in goal and Will Kissner made one.
Calvary (18-3-1) will play its MDCC semifinal game at home tomorrow at 4 p.m.
