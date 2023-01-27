CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill jumped on Washington early, and 11 Sentinels scored against the Patriots in a 81-47 rout on Thursday night.
Mikey Allen and Owen Seifarth combined for 31 points before halftime, helping Fort Hill to build leads of 26-10 and 47-24 after the opening two quarters. The Sentinels expanded that margin to 68-38 after three quarters before ultimately winning by 34.
Allen finished with a game-high 25 points and Seifarth added 22, making all eight of his free-throw opportunities. Allen hit two of Fort Hill's seven 3-pointers, matching the totals of Anthony Burns and Deshaun Brown. Burns and Brown finished with eight and six points, respectively.
Trenton Burch topped Washington with 14 points. Josh McCarthy scored eight and Khris Doleman and Chance Zimmerman added seven apiece.
Fort Hill (12-2) is at Berkeley Springs on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Southern 47, Broadfording 37
HAGERSTOWN — After a slow first half offensively, Southern pulled away after the intermission to defeat Broadfording and end a seven-game losing streak.
The game was tied at 6-all after the first quarter and Broadfording led 16-15 at the half. Southern outscored Broadfording, 32-21, during the second half. The Rams made 8 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Jared Haskiell topped Southern with 17 points and Isaiah Keller added 14. Noah Wilt chipped in seven. Boran Dogan led the Broadfording offense with 13 points.
Southern hosted Tucker County on Friday hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
