KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser put Fort Hill to the test on Friday night.
The Golden Tornado, trailing by nine entering the final stanza, used a 9-1 burst to lower the Sentinel lead to 60-58 with 1:46 remaining. It was the closest the score had been since early in the second quarter.
No. 2 Fort Hill didn't ruffle, responding with seven straight points of its own to secure the 71-63 victory over No. 4 Keyser behind a game-high 30 points from Mikey Allen.
"We played well enough to win," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "We still didn't rotate very well on defense. Hats off to Keyser, I thought they played really hard, and I told coach (Scott) Furey the same."
Both teams entered the contest in search of a key area win after falling to rivals on Friday night.
The Sentinels (9-2) saw their eight-game winning streak end at the hands of Allegany, 73-60. The Golden Tornado (8-4) fell to Hampshire, 56-43, before a bounce back triumph against Petersburg on Tuesday.
That desperation shown through in the final minutes, when Donovan Washington finished off an old fashioned 3-point play and Broadwater hit a pair of three throws to bring Keyser within 60-58.
However, Owen Seifarth drilled a midrange jumper off a well-designed inbounds play, Deshaun Brown notched an and-one of his own and the Sentinels hit their free throws down the stretch to hold on.
"We didn't play bad, we just didn't play great," Burner said. "It was kind of to be expected. We came off a tough one Friday. Hadn't played. Just tried to work harder, get better at the fundamentals."
Keyser was the better team at the onset. Broadwater, Patrick Liller and Drew Matlick hit a pair of field goals apiece in the opening period to guide the Tornado to a 15-11 lead after one.
Golden Tornado big man Mike Schell, who finished with 10 points, was sidelined for much of the second quarter after picking up his second foul with 7:07 left in the period, and Fort Hill took advantage with a 17-3 run to go up 28-18.
The Sentinels defense was key in flipping the game, as Keyser didn't score its first points of the second quarter until a Washington 3-pointer below the four-minute mark of the period.
Five different Fort Hill players scored in the second quarter, led by Allen, who had seven in stanza and 11 before halftime. The Sentinels led 32-22 at the break.
"Missing shots at the rim tonight really hurt us," Furey said. "Missing four in a row in the first half, and next thing you know you look up and you're down 10. Eliminating mini runs of your own and giving mini runs there, you can't do that against a team like that."
Fort Hill's big man got in foul trouble at the start of the second half when Seifarth, who ended with 12 points, registered his third foul just 54 seconds into the second half.
Keyser pounced with a 5-0 run to get within 35-29, but Allen got hot from beyond the arc, hit a trio of third-quarter 3-pointers to keep the Sentinels ahead 52-43. Brown also had a pair of field goals in the period — he finished with 11.
"Keyser weathered storms, they weathered storms all night. We just couldn't seem to pull away," Burner said. "Mikey hit some really big shots. We got in some foul trouble in the third and they got some offensive rebounds to get some put-backs."
Broadwater and Jack Stanislawczyk brought Keyser back in the fourth with a flurry of transition points. Broadwater tallied 11 of his 17 points after halftime, during which time Stanislawzyk tallied nine of his 11.
"We kind of thought they were maybe taking a break themselves, they were jogging," Furey said. "So we were really getting after it trying to make sure we were pressing. ... Them maybe getting a little sloppy during that stretch, getting some run-outs after it definitely helped. Just being opportunistic."
With their backs against the wall, the Sentinels played well under pressure, scoring the game's final run to garner a much-needed road victory.
Fort Hill hosted Clear Spring on Friday night and hosts Northern (8-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Keyser is at Mountain Ridge (5-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
