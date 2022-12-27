CUMBERLAND — Mikey Allen gave Fort Hill some separation, and Anthony Burns and Owen Seifarth brought it home.
The senior sharpshooter went on a personal 7-0 run in the third quarter and blitzed St. Vincent Pallotti with 10 points in a three-and-a-half minute span. The Panthers double-teamed Allen the rest of the way, but that opened up his teammates.
Allen, Burns and Seifarth combined for 52 points, and Fort Hill absorbed every Pallotti run to top the Panthers, 63-53, at the Bill Bowers Christmas Classic at Allegany High on Tuesday night.
“That’s a great basketball team we just beat,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “We weathered storms. We talked about that prior to the game. They made that little run there in the second (quarter) and I thought we responded.
“We rode Mikey’s back there for a good portion of that. Hats off to him, I thought he was incredible, especially during the first half. It allowed our guys to gain some confidence, and we really did a good job team-wise coming out of halftime.”
Pallotti (5-5), a Catholic school from Laurel, punched Fort Hill (3-1) in the mouth early, using a 15-2 run during the second quarter to take an eight-point lead.
The Sentinels answered with a 13-3 run of their own to end the half, highlighted by a go-ahead pull-up 3-pointer by Allen, who scored 26, for a 25-23 Fort Hill lead at the break.
Pallotti was determined to make someone besides Allen beat it after the senior’s third-quarter flurry, and someone did.
Seifarth tallied 10 second-half points — six of which came off second chances. Burns capped a 7-0 Sentinel run to end the third period with a 3 for a 44-35 Fort Hill advantage.
Pallotti clawed to within two with a 7-0 flurry to begin the decider; however, Fort Hill again had the answer.
Pallotti’s focus on Allen opened up players like Steven Spencer, who sunk the dagger on a trey from the corner with 3:38 remaining to put the Sentinels ahead 55-45 — the game’s largest lead up to that point.
Burns (14 points) and Seifarth (12) joined Allen in double figures, and Spencer (five) and Tony Palmisano (four) were spark plugs off the bench. Tavin Willis starred on defense and in transition.
“They just competed,” Burner said. “Even with the size advantage that they had, we had five guys just battling, competing for rebounds.”
Kris James paced Pallotti with 14 points, Donovan Peterson scored 11 and Aiden Moore finished with 10. Moore tied the affair at 12-all after the first quarter with a 3-pointer that beat the buzzer.
Other than Moore, who drilled four treys, Pallotti struggled from beyond the arc.
“They shoot well,” Burner said. “They didn’t do that today, but I think that’s hats off to the kids in red. We knew that they could shoot. We really wanted to put pressure on them.
“We tried to double their ball screens. We thought we could get some defensive relief on that, and we did. It worked for a portion of the game.”
Fort Hill takes on Eastern Tech (Baltimore) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Allegany to open Day 2 of the Bill Bowers classic. The Campers beat Eastern Tech, 63-41, on Tuesday.
