CUMBERLAND — No. 2 Fort Hill overcame some first half mistakes and quickly pulled away for good in a 76-47 home victory over Clear Spring on Friday night.
"As a coaching staff, we're super proud of our kids," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "I thought we played with a lot of energy. We've been stressing energy, and to come off a game 24 hours later our energy levels were super high today."
The Sentinels (10-2) led by six midway through the first half before going on a big run heading into halftime. The Blazers (3-7) kept it competitive early but were unable to pull off the upset.
Clear Spring kept it close early, trailing 7-5 with 5:35 left in the first quarter. Fort Hill responded with six unanswered points, all off of steals.
"I think it had a lot to do with our intensity and energy," Burner said. "Guys were flying to the ball. I thought we were denying pretty hard, guys were in passing lanes. We did a lot of things today that made it difficult for Clear Spring to run their offense."
The Sentinels stole three passes in the opening quarter to help them build a 20-7 lead at the buzzer.
Fort Hill made all five of its shots inside the arc in the first quarter and 3 for 9 from deep. The Blazers stayed in the game by hitting four 3-pointers in six tries.
"Shot selection was excellent because the ball was moving," Burner said. "Ball moved a lot today, which was important. I thought most sets we had 3 to 4 passes. I thought we were patient, we took shots when we were open."
Clear Spring opened the second quarter with seven unanswered points to cut its deficit to 20-14. Dillon Albowiez scored five of the points and also had a steal during the run.
Fort Hill committed five turnovers in the second quarter, three coming off steals by the Blazers.
"At that point, we lost a little bit of concentration," Burner said. "We weathered that storm, you're gonna have some back-and-forth in a basketball game."
Mikey Allen scored six points in the second quarter, all on layups. He had 11 in the first half with two assists.
The Sentinels ended the half on a 18-4 run with contributions from several players. Anthony Burns hit a pair of triples in the second quarter and Owen Seifarth scored six points.
"I thought guys were having fun today, and that's important," Burner said. "You gotta have fun when you're playing basketball. I thought it was contagious from the starters all the way down to the bench."
Leading 38-18 at halftime, Fort Hill quickly added to its lead to open the second half. Allen added a steal and two assists to his box score along with nine points. He finished with a game-high 20 points, four assists and one steal.
"He's an excellent offensive player," Burner said. "Defense, he was flying. You saw how fast he got up and down the floor."
The Sentinels forced six turnovers including four steals in the third quarter. Fort Hill led 65-35 at the end of the quarter, however, Clear Spring ended it on a 8-2 run.
The Sentinels inserted their bench to open the fourth. Tony Palmisano scored five points in the final eight minutes while Camron Banks, Gavin Carney and Amar Perry each scored two points.
"I thought the bench played excellent, they deserve a shot," Burner said. "They work hard in practice, they were energetic when they got in. It was a total team effort tonight."
Burns finished with 15 points while Seifarth scored 14 for Fort Hill. Deshaun Brown added 10 points.
"Owen's getting better every time," Burner said. "I thought he was active on the glass, I thought he was taking good shots. He's a big part of what we're trying to do."
Albowiez led the Blazers with 14 points with seven coming in the second quarter.
Both teams play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Clear Spring is at Williamsport while Fort Hill hosts Northern.
"I think it adds a lot of confidence for these guys," Burner said of the convincing win. "It's 12 guys that are working really hard everyday. They all got to play, they all got to participate. They were all a big factor and I think that's really important."
