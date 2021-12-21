SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Larae Grove and Halley Smith were quiet during the first half; when No. 2 Frankfort needed them most, the duo rose to the challenge.
Hampshire clawed within 44-40 after a Dani Knight 3-pointer with three minutes left, and Grove and Smith combined to shoot 7 for 8 at the charity stripe down the stretch to ice the game.
It wasn't easy, but behind a combined 35 points from Grove and Smith and a stingy defensive effort, Frankfort held off Hampshire, 56-45, on Monday night.
"At halftime, I told them, 'Listen girls, you just have to keep playing because it's going to come to you,'" Falcons head coach Steve Willison said. "They started playing a lot better. I would say, at the beginning of the season, if they would've missed like that against Martinsburg they'd put their heads down.
"I think they're starting to buy into what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to convince them, 'Yeah you go down in games, you might fight to win but you just can't quit on the floor.'"
All week long, Willison has been pinpointing the Hampshire bout as Frankfort's toughest challenge of the season so far. The Falcons still won, improving to 6-0; however, the Trojans made the second-ranked team in the area sweat, playing well beyond their 2-4 mark this year.
Izzy Blomquist scored a game-high 23 points in the losing effort.
"We're young and we lack a little leadership," Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. "We don't really keep that fight that you should have the whole game. We have it in spurts, but not enough to take care of business. ... Hopefully we can just keep learning and moving on."
Exiting halftime with a 23-17 lead, Frankfort finally started cooking on offense.
Grove scored just two points during the opening half, and she banged in a three on the Falcons' first possession. She then buried a midrange look, and Smith — who had six points in the first half — drilled a trey soon after for a 31-17 lead at the 5:35 mark of the third.
The guard tandem scored a combined 27 points during the second half, with Grove tallying a team-high 18 points and Smith scoring 17. They hooked up for the highlight of the night during the second half, when Grove nutmegged a Hampshire defender with a pass between her legs for a dime to Smith in transition.
Once Frankfort went up by 14, Blomquist stole the show. The sophomore sunk back-to-back 3-pointers — she would score 11 in the quarter — to pull the Trojans to a 37-29 deficit entering the fourth.
"Izzy has the IQ, she plays basketball a lot," Buckley said. "She's been playing well all season long. We know we can count on Izzy to put the ball in the basket, or just take care of the ball period."
Hampshire continued to climb closer. Arin Lease converted a long-range bucket with her foot on the 3-point line to put Frankfort ahead 44-37, but Knight countered with a three to put fear in the Falcon faithfuls' hearts.
"It (went) the way I wanted it to," Willison said. "I really thought Hampshire was going to come in here and play us tough. ... They don't play the weak teams in the area, they play a good schedule."
Hampshire was tough, but Frankfort wouldn't be denied. Blomquist was limited to five points in the fourth after her third-quarter barrage. The Falcons' adjustment on ball screens was a big reason why.
"She's got a good career ahead of her," Willison said of Blomquist. "She was really getting her shot off picks. Once we adjusted to that, we kind of shut her down.
"I was never taught that by Bob Kirk, we started switching off the picks. We just made sure we didn't lose her, and it helped us a lot."
Grove and Smith were clutch at the line in the late stages, and that was all she wrote. In addition to their scoring exploits, Smith notched a team-high five assists with four rebounds and two steals. Grove garnered four assists and three boards.
While the guards get much of the credit for Frankfort's success, Lease and Grace Scott have really come on for the Falcons. Scott scored six points with six rebounds on 3 of 5 shooting, and Lease scored eight with a team-high 10 boards.
"They're pretty consistent," Willison said of his forwards. "Arin is pretty good scoring if you can get it to her in her spots. She's good right at the top of the foul line, or that little hook she throws up, she's pretty good at that.
"We've been mostly a guard offense. I run a Gonzaga, it's a pick-and-roll offense. You roll back to the bucket with you bigs. But we've been trying to do more of a post-up offense for her, because she can score when she gets the ball."
Hampshire forward Liz Pryor had a solid night in her own right, scoring 12 points — six in the first quarter — and the Trojans led 12-8 early on. Frankfort took control with a 10-0 run spanning the first and second quarters, leading 23-17 at halftime.
The Trojans never quit, but they never led again, as Frankfort held on behind its improved shooting in the second half for its sixth straight win to begin the season.
It doesn't get easier for either team. Frankfort (6-0) hosts No. 4 Allegany (3-1) today at 7 p.m. Hampshire (2-4) hosts No. 3 Fort Hill (4-1) today at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.