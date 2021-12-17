ACCIDENT — Frankfort has been looking to start stronger, and with the help of Halley Smith, the No. 2 Falcons delivered in a 66-35 win over Northern Thursday evening.
Smith had 10 first-quarter points, and Frankfort opened to a 21-8 lead after one period. Smith finished with a game-high 24 points on 10 field goals — three 3-pointers — with six steals and three assists.
Northern played close second and fourth quarters — which were 14-12 and 10-7 in favor of the Falcons, respectively. However, Frankfort outscored the Huskies 21-8 in the third to pull ahead 56-28 en route to its fourth straight win to start the season.
Larae Grove led the Falcons in assists with seven, adding 20 points on nine field goals, one 3-pointer and three steals. Arin Lease added eight points, three assists and three blocks; Grace Scott scored six with three buckets. Emily Smith, in her return to the lineup, scored four points and pulled down three rebounds.
Northern was led by Kaylee Bowser, who made three baskets and shot 4 for 4 from the line for 10 points. Lydia Nelson and Kylee Barnes contributed eight points apiece.
Frankfort scored its 66 points on 28 field goals, making 6 of 7 foul shots. Northern sunk 13 shots, converting on 9 of 10 tries from the charity stripe.
Frankfort (4-0) hosts Hampshire (1-3) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Northern (1-2) is at Hancock on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg 53 East Hardy 26
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Top-ranked Petersburg continued its run of dominance, and East Hardy was the latest victim on Thursday night.
Petersburg (7-0) held the Cougars to just nine points in the opening half, as its suffocating defense allowed it to build a 17-point lead at halftime. Braylee Corbin scored 10 of her game-high 14 points before the intermission.
Mackenzie Kitzmiller tallied six points in the third to help up Petersburg’s edge to 40-16 after three, as the Vikings cruised to another win. Kitzmiller finished with nine points, tying Mickala Taylor for second-most on the squad.
Kennedy Kaposy scored eight points, Nellie Whetzel added five and Sadie Dayton garnered four for Petersburg. East Hardy was led by Brooklynn Tinnell, who had eight points, and Gabby Miller, who scored seven.
Petersburg is at Moorefield (2-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. East Hardy (0-5) hosts Legacy Christian Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 46 Clear Spring 35
CLEAR SPRING — Mountain Ridge came out of the gates slow, but behind Sydney Snyder and Bayleigh Lamberson, the No. 5 Miners bounced back to beat Clear Spring on Thursday night.
Mountain Ridge was getting good looks in the first quarter, but nothing would drop, as the Miners didn’t tally their first field goal until 1:30 was left in the period to trail 6-4 after one.
Mountain Ridge picked up the pace in the second, and Snyder was a catalyst on offense drilling five 3-pointers in the second and third quarters, during which she scored 20 of her game-high 23 points. The Miners led 23-15 at the half and 41-22 after three.
Snyder added nine rebounds, two steals and two assists to her scoring total, and Lamberson stuffed the stat sheet, just missing a triple double with 10 points, 10 blocks and eight rebounds.
Rhegan Lamberson scored five points, Reghan Sivic added four and Marissa Greig tallied three.
Clear Spring made adjustments and cut the Miners’ lead to 10, but it never got closer. The Blazers were led offensively by Sarah Greenlee’s 15-point performance, followed by Hannah MacAllister (6) and Gloria Clark (5).
Mountain ridge (2-2) hosts Shalom on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Keyser 60, Moorefield 26
KEYSER, W.Va. — Ten different Keyser players found the bottom of the basket, and the Golden Tornado ended a two-game skid, routing Moorefield on Thursday night.
Keyser led 33-14 at halftime and dominated the third quarter, 17-2, en route to a 34-point victory.
Maddy Broadwater led the Golden Tornado with 12 points on four field goals and a 4 for 6 performance at the line. Averi Everline was second with 10 points, followed by Janiah Layton with nine, Maddie Harvey with seven, and Alexa Shoemaker and Summer Reid with six.
Moorefield was topped by Sterling Kump and McKenna Crites, who delivered six points apiece. Kaleigh Hunt and Sadie Crites scored four each.
Keyser (2-2) hosts Northern on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield (2-2) hosts Petersburg (7-0) on Monday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.