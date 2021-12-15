FROSTBURG — In one frantic third-quarter sequence against Mountain Ridge, Frankfort guard Halley Smith encapsulated the Falcons' intensity during the second half.
In the final minute, Smith dove for a loose ball in the back-court, rejected a lay-in attempt in transition and buried a long triple from the top of the key as time expired.
Every loose ball in the second half was the Falcons: every rebound, every ball reversal. Seemingly every 3-pointer by Smith and Larae Grove found the bottom of the net.
After a slow start offensively, No. 2 Frankfort dominated the second half by 31 points to rout No. 5 Mountain Ridge, 65-33, on Tuesday night to improve to 3-0.
"It surprised me," Frankfort head coach Steve Willison said of the one-sided score. "The girls we're putting in and playing are doing the job. ... They're very resilient, they're overcoming things that they weren't expecting to have to overcome at the beginning of the season.
"For whatever reason, this team seems to be notoriously slow to start. We have to fix that, no doubt. Now, we're missing the Area Player of the Year or two and making a lot of adjustments the girls aren't used to.
"Whenever we do get into a groove, we're looking a lot better. Usually, it's the second half. I was happy with the way we came out."
Frankfort's still learning to play without its star guard Marié Perdew, who is out until after Christmas with an MCL sprain. Mountain Ridge is in the same boat, and Tuesday was its first game since starting guard Abby Maddy suffered a high ankle sprain.
Neither team played to their potential before halftime — Mountain Ridge missed several gimmes at the rim, and Frankfort struggled to rebound the basketball. The Falcons, leading 20-19 at the break, were a completely different team in the second half, and the Miners lagged behind.
Frankfort more than doubled its lead with 25 points in the third quarter alone, and its defense shut down Mountain Ridge who scored just two points in the fourth. Smith and Larae Grove led the Falcons with 28 and 17 points, respectively, to guide the Frankfort offense.
The loss pushed the Miners to 1-2 on the season.
"A really frustrating evening," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "We're really trying to focus on the opportunities we missed in the first half. We gave away a lot of lay-ups, had a lot of opportunities to score.
"We could've opened up an eight-, 10-point lead at the half, and that gives you the ability as a young team to survive a run in the second half. We gave those points away in the first half and put ourselves in a very bad position."
Whatever coach Willison said to Frankfort at halftime, it clearly paid dividends.
After Mountain Ridge forward Bayleigh Lamberson hit a runner to trim the Falcons' lead to 25-23 a couple of minutes into the third quarter, Frankfort went on a 12-2 run to take control.
Forward Grace Scott played an instrumental role in the burst, hitting four field goals during the blitz. Scott's final bucket was a smooth kiss off the glass after an inbounds pass to put Frankfort ahead, 37-25, with 3:20 left in the third.
Scott hadn't scored in Frankfort's two previous wins over Martinsburg and Berkeley Springs, but the sophomore provided a spark tallying eight Tuesday.
"I just met this team a month ago," Willison said, "and I thought immediately, I like the things she does on the floor. ... She'll press, she'll run."
Rebounding was key after halftime for Frankfort. Before the intermission, Mountain Ridge was getting two and three rebounds after every miss, though the Miners didn't capitalize.
Starters Scott and Arin Lease became bullies on the glass after the break, and Mackenzie Long came off the bench to pull down five rebounds. Even Smith came inside to help out, grabbing five rebounds herself.
"It was the offside rebound," Willison said. "They were there, but they weren't boxing out. Second half, they did much better. If we play on all cylinders, we can compete with a lot of teams."
After Grove buried one of her three second-half 3-pointers — she and Smith both made four — Smith entered into her frantic defensive sequence. Seconds later, the senior was rewarded by the basketball gods, banking in a triple to give Frankfort a 45-31 edge entering the fourth.
Smith showcased her grit in the first half when she twisted her ankle, grimacing as she got up and limped to mid-court; she never came out. Smith scored 28 points on 4 for 7 from three and 8 for 10 from the line, adding six steals and six assists in another standout showing.
"I challenge anybody to give me a better defensive player than her," Willison said. "That girl can play. She doesn't turn the ball over a lot. She's just a hard-nosed player.
"She doesn't want to play college ball in the future, she wants to go into the medical field and she's picking her school. But that girl can play college basketball, there's no doubt in my mind she could."
Frankfort scored 20 points in the entire first half but exploded for 25 in the third quarter alone. Grove was a big reason why with 10 points — she was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc with five assists.
"She had a great third quarter, hit shots we had to have," Willison said. "The shots she hit probably put us at the point where it shut them down. I didn't know it was over until that point."
Frankfort added insult to injury in the fourth, outscoring Mountain Ridge, 20-2, behind 10 points from Smith. Lease finished with eight points, six of which came after halftime.
While everyone will look at Smith's and Grove's gaudy point totals, the Falcons' defense was just as good. The Miners were held to just 11 for 53 from the field and turned the ball over 15 times.
After Frankfort made the switch to go to a 3-2 zone, Mountain Ridge just couldn't find a way to get the ball out of the corner.
"They couldn't reverse the ball, so we could keep the ball at one side of the court," Willison said. "We have (Halley) come out and try to get that reverse."
"The ball went to the corner," Duncan said, "and our girls were trying to slide into open positions to shoot instead of sliding into a spot where they were open to make a play for a teammate. ... We just have to do a better job of finding ways to rotate the ball. The ball really stuck on one side."
Mountain Ridge was led by Sydney Snyder, who ended with 11 points and six rebounds. Lamberson scored nine with seven boards, Eliza Duncan tallied four points and three other Miners contributed three apiece.
Frankfort (3-0) is back in action Thursday at Northern at 7:30 p.m. while Mountain Ridge (1-2) is at Clear Spring at 6 p.m.
