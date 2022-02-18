KEYSER, W.Va. — After more than 31 minutes resulted in a defensive stalemate between rivals Frankfort and Keyser, it seemed fitting for one Halley Smith runner to be the difference.
The top-ranked Tornado had waged a furious comeback, going on a 7-0 run for a 27-all tie in the final minute. Smith had been quiet offensively, but the senior wanted the ball with 33 seconds left, driving to her right for the winning try.
Smith's shot caromed into the basket to give Frankfort the edge, and the Falcons held down the Tornado with one final empty trip to topple their Mineral County rivals, 29-27, on Thursday night.
"I knew we could beat this team," Frankfort head coach Steve Willison said. "In our win against No. 1 Petersburg at the time, we held them to 37 points. We've been holding teams really low.
"We've slowed it down. We were always pressing, always pushing the ball trying to score 50, 60 points a game. We lost a couple of players (and decided) we're just going to slow it down.
"It's worked for us, we're undefeated since we did it."
One of those players the Falcons lost that facilitated the shift in styles was Larae Grove, who had been out of the line-up since Frankfort's game against Hampshire on Jan. 31.
Grove — who averages 14.3 points per game — came off the bench on Thursday, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter. In a game that only featured a combined 56 points, Grove's burst was key for the Falcons.
The junior guard ended with a game-high eight points to help avenge Frankfort's 55-41 home loss to Keyser on Jan. 29.
"I really didn't know if (Grove) could play tonight," Willison said. "She didn't practice for a week-and-a-half, and she comes in. Everything was good."
Yet, the player of the game may have been 6-foot-2 Frankfort center Madi Ruble. The sophomore entered for the first time in the second quarter, instantly rejecting a pair of Tornado shots.
More importantly, Frankfort's decision to pull Ruble up into the middle of the lane, pushing the Falcons' defense from a 2-3 zone to a 2-1-2 at times, gave Keyser all sorts of trouble after halftime.
"She's a presence inside," Willison said. "She's 6-2, but her arms, I'd say she's probably 6-4. She fills the middle. ... We always knew she has ability."
The traffic in the paint was impenetrable, and the Tornado weren't hitting from outside, making just 9 of 38 attempts from the field.
"Usually if a team packs in a zone like that, we're going to make a few shots and kind of spread them out and we can attack them inside," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe. "I thought we fought hard in the second half. ... You score 27 points in a game, that's rough."
In the decider, which Frankfort entered leading 23-20, Ruble and Arin Lease locked down the interior, and Halley Smith, Emily Smith and Lynsey Zimmerman patrolled the outside to hold the Tornado scoreless for more than five minutes. With 2:56 left, the Falcons were up 27-20.
Keyser ramped up the pressure to mount a comeback, using its defense to force a pair of turnovers to get out in transition. Maddy Broadwater hit four free throws, and Summer Reid sunk a 3 to tie it at 27.
After Halley Smith's make, Keyser had one final chance to even the score or take the lead, but the Tornado turned it over.
"The way they were playing their defense, they were leaving the top of the key wide open," Blowe said. "We got a little passive there the last possession. We also had the wrong personnel at the top of the key on that possession, and that's on me."
Keyser's offensive struggles mirrored that of its game on Haystack Mountain last week, in which Allegany implemented a 2-3 zone to win 51-39 and end the Tornado winning streak at nine games.
The way Frankfort played its zone Thursday wasn't a coincidence.
"I'm going to be honest, (Campers head coach) Jim O'Neal told me about it," Willison said. "That's what he did to beat them. It worked well."
Neither team had any scorers reach double figures. Other than Grove's game-high total, Arin Lease and Smith scored six points each, Emily Smith tallied four, Ruble three and Grace Scott two for Frankfort.
Keyser was led by Alexa Shoemaker with a team-high seven points. Broadwater and Reid finished with six apiece, Averi Everline added four, and Rebekah Biser and Aly Smith each chipped in two.
The Tornado had a 6-4 edge after one thanks to a pair of Shoemaker drives and finishes, and Frankfort nosed in front 16-12 at halftime after Grove's 3-pointers.
Up next, Keyser (14-7) heads to Southern (4-14) today at 6 p.m. for one final tune-up before sectional play. The Tornado are the top seed in Class AAA, Region 1, Section II and receive a bye to the title game next Friday against the winner of Hampshire and Berkeley Springs.
Frankfort (14-5), meanwhile, has a road test at No. 4 Allegany (11-5) today at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season. The Falcons, the No. 1 seed in Class AA, Region 2, Section I, face the winner of Petersburg and Moorefield next Friday for the sectional crown.
"Winning at Allegany is going to be hard, I can tell you right now," Willison said. "If we win it, I feel like we have a viable argument to say we're area champions. We have to do that job. We have to go there and win against a pretty good team.
"It's going to be a good game."
