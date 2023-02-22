KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 2 seed Keyser's head coach Josh Blowe has talked about wanting to see a complete game out of his team for the last several games.
He got a complete game on Tuesday night in the Golden Tornado's 63-24 home win over Berkeley Springs in the West Virginia Class AAA playoff opener.
"Offensively I thought we shot the ball really well," Blowe said. "I was really critical, especially this time of year making shots in the playoffs is a big thing. It was really good to see us get in an offensive rhythm."
Keyser (10-13) built a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Indians (2-12) struggled on both ends throughout the game.
"We didn't play very well, Keyser has a very good program," Berkeley Springs head coach Dale McCumbee said. "We played like we did most of the season."
Keyser scored the first 16 points of the game and led 8-0 less than a minute into it.
Keyser entered the game averaging less than three made 3-pointers per contest. They made eight in the game and five in the first quarter.
"Our ball movement, we've been focused on that in practice a lot," Blowe said. "Swinging the ball, reversing the ball inside out."
Averi Everline led Keyser with 13 points in the first quarter. She made three shots from beyond the arc and also had one assist and a steal.
It took until the 5:11 mark in the first quarter for Berkeley Springs to attempt a shot. The Indians air balled a 3-pointer and didn't score until the 4:43 mark on a Maddie Fauver putback.
"That was frustrating, I really felt we didn't have focus," McCumbee said. "They knew who our shooters are, they had a game plan."
Fauver hit a jumper about two minutes later and the Tornado led 26-4 going into the second quarter.
"It was big, we played a team we thought we were better than tonight," Blowe said. "To come out and execute early to put all doubt out, it was really nice to put our foot down."
Berkeley Springs found some offense in the second quarter led by Fauver. She scored six points as the Indians opened on a 9-3 run.
"She missed a month and a half of the season," McCumbee said. "She showed great effort tonight. For what the kid's going through, she played tremendous."
The Tornado offense didn't find as much success in the second quarter compared to the first. They scored 11 points and committed six turnovers.
"We were able to get some pressure, we were able to get some stops," McCumbee said. "When they mass subbed five we were able to compete a little bit."
Keyser found some late offense and ended the half on an 8-0 run.
Up 37-13 at halftime, the Tornado regained their offensive rhythm in the third quarter outscoring Berkeley Springs 18-2 and scoring 14 unanswered to open the half.
"Our defensive intensity, we were in passing lanes and we kept the ball in front of us," Blowe said. "When we got the ball, we really did a nice job running out in transition."
The Tornado led 55-15 after three quarters. The Indians outscored them 9-8 in the fourth quarter.
Autumn Kerchner led Keyser with 14 points while Everline scored 13.
"I always say the best offense is having inside and outside," Blowe said. "When you have both, you're really hard to beat. When you only have one, you can be good. When you have an inside and outside game, that's a trait of a really good team."
Berkeley Springs' Fauver scored 14 points.
"I'm so proud of her effort," McCumbee said. "Diving on the floor for loose balls, making moves going to the basket. That's how we want them all to play."
Keyser travels to face No. 1 seed Hampshire on Friday at 7 p.m.
"Take care of the ball, make shots and rebound, that's been our motto all year," Blowe said. "They haven't always done it, when we do it we are really hard to beat."
On the other side, Berkeley Springs' season comes to an end.
"I told them they're a great group of young ladies," McCumbee said. "I said you don't base your self worth on athletic endeavors. If you play great, it doesn't mean you're a great person. They are great people, in two seasons we've had two days of drama. Most teams have drama every day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.