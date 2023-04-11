MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — No. 2 Keyser opened its time at the Grand Strand Softball Classic with a 3-1 win over Chase on Monday and a 10-9 victory against High Point on Tuesday.
Both teams hail from North Carolina.
The Golden Tornado (11-2) won Monday by not beating themselves. They committed one error compared to four by the Trojans.
Keyser scored two runs in the first inning, both via an error in right field.
Chase scored its lone run in the fifth on a groundout. The Tornado made it 3-1 in the sixth on a groundout.
Tayler Likens led Keyser going 2 for 3.
Rylee Mangold went five innings, allowing three hits, one run and a walk while striking out 11.
Charity Wolfe pitched two innings, allowing one hit with a pair of strikeouts.
Christian Beaver went six innings for Chase, allowing four hits, three unearned runs and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Montana Honeycutt went 2 for 3 with a double, leading the Trojans.
Against High Point, Keyser fell behind 6-2 in the third inning and trailed 9-8 entering the sixth. The Golden Tornado took the lead for good on a Makayla Gillaspie two-run single with two outs in the sixth.
Wolfe went the distance in the circle to get the win, allowing nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits in seven innings of work. The righthander struck out one and walked a pair.
Likens doubled as part of her 4 for 4, two-RBI day. Morgan Pratt hit safely three times, and Gillaspie drove in four runs.
The Tornado play Canfield on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Bishop Walsh 6, Northern 5
ACCIDENT — Bishop Walsh took the lead in the seventh and held on to beat Northern by a run on Monday.
Tied at 5 heading into the seventh, the Spartans (5-2) scored the go-ahead run with two outs and two runners on.
Chloe Greise singled on a ground ball, scoring the runner from second. The runner heading for third was tagged out to end the inning.
Bishop Walsh scored two runs in the third. Izzy Kendall touched home and Mykah Baker singled for an RBI.
The Huskies (2-6) led off the game with three runs including an RBI triple from Gracie Maust.
Northern scored two in the fifth, both via Spartan errors.
Greise pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, five unearned runs and four walks with nine strikeouts to register as the winning pitcher.
Griese, Kendall and Ariana Herrera each had two hits for Bishop Walsh.
Northern's Bailey Champlin also went seven innings, allowing 14 hits, five earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.
Maust and Madysen Gilpin each had two hits for the Huskies.
Bishop Walsh travels to face Mountain Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Northern is at No. 1 Allegany (9-0) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Petersburg 7, Tucker County 3
HAMBLETON, W.Va — No. 4 Petersburg scored all of its seven runs in the final two innings, completing a comeback win over Tucker County on Monday.
The Vikings (11-4) scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
In the sixth, Braylee Corbin and Sam Colaw hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Two batters later, Gracie Carpenter singled for an RBI and gave Petersburg a 4-3 lead.
In the seventh, Corbin hit an RBI single and Colaw went deep to left for a two-run homer to make it 7-3.
The Mountain Lions took a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Autumn Russell hit an RBI triple and Paige Shaffer an RBI double. A groundout made it 3-0 heading into the fifth.
The Vikings' Colaw pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, three runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Carpenter, Colaw and Corbin each had two hits.
The Mountain Lions' Shaffer also went the distance, allowing nine hits, six earned runs and two walks while striking out 13.
Russell and Kate Simmons each had two hits for Tucker County.
The Vikings host Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Albert Gallatin 11, Northern 6
ACCIDENT — Albert Gallatin scored nine unanswered runs in the middle innings to down Northern on Tuesday.
Tied at two runs apiece entering the third, Albert Gallatin notched a six-run inning to take control. Northern tried to mount a comeback, scoring four runs in the seventh, but the rally came up short.
Demi Ross and Leah Brenneman notched three hits for Northern, which was out-hit 16-13. One of Ross' knocks was a triple.
Hannah Dunham and Ashley Metts also tripled for Albert Gallatin, and Maelee Detrick, Leah Myers, Hadyn Chipps and Metts hit doubles.
Avery Walls was the winning arm, allowing four earned runs over a seven innings pitched. Champlin took the loss for Northern.
