MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — No. 2 Keyser opened its time at the Grand Strand Softball Classic with a 3-1 win over Chase on Monday.
The Golden Tornado (10-2) won by not beating themselves. They committed one error compared to four by the Trojans.
Keyser scored two runs in the first inning, both via an error in right field.
Chase scored its lone run in the fifth on a groundout. The Tornado made it 3-1 in the sixth on a groundout.
Tayler Likins led Keyser going 2 for 3.
Rylee Mangold went five innings, allowing three hits, one run and a walk while striking out 11.
Charity Wolfe pitched two innings, allowing one hit with a pair of strikeouts.
Christian Beaver went six innings for Chase, allowing four hits, three unearned runs and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Montana Honeycutt went 2 for 3 with a double, leading the Trojans.
The Tornado played High Point on Tuesday and will play Canfield on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
No. 4 Petersburg 7, Tucker County 3
HAMBLETON, W.Va — No. 4 Petersburg scored all of its seven runs in the final two innings, completing a comeback win over Tucker County on Monday.
The Vikings (11-3) scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
In the sixth, Braylee Corbin and Sam Colaw hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Two batters later, Gracie Carpenter singled for an RBI and gave Petersburg a 4-3 lead.
In the seventh, Corbin hit an RBI single and Colaw went deep to left for a two-run homer to make it 7-3.
The Mountain Lions took a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Autumn Russell hit an RBI triple and Paige Shaffer an RBI double. A groundout made it 3-0 heading into the fifth.
The Vikings' Colaw pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, three runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Carpenter, Colaw and Corbin each had two hits.
The Mountain Lions' Shaffer also went the distance, allowing nine hits, six earned runs and two walks while striking out 13.
Russell and Kate Simmons each had two hits for Tucker County.
The Vikings host Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 6, Northern 5
ACCIDENT — Bishop Walsh took the lead in the seventh and held on to beat Northern by a run on Monday.
Tied at 5 heading into the seventh, the Spartans (5-2) scored the go-ahead run with two outs and two runners on.
Chloe Greise singled on a ground ball, scoring the runner from second. The runner heading for third was tagged out to end the inning.
Bishop Walsh scored two runs in the third. Izzy Kendall stole home and Mykah Baker singled for an RBI.
The Huskies (2-6) led off the game with three runs including an RBI triple from Gracie Maust.
Northern scored two in the fifth, both via Spartan errors.
Greise pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, five unearned runs and four walks with nine strikeouts.
Griese, Kendall and Ariana Herrera each had two hits for Bishop Walsh.
Northern's Bailey Champlin also went seven innings, allowing 14 hits, five earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.
Maust and Madysen Gilpin each had two hits for the Huskies.
Northern hosts Albert Gallatin on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh travels to face Mountain Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.