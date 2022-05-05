KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser remained unbeaten in sectional play Wednesday, routing Grafton, 10-2, in six innings.
At 2-0, the Golden Tornado (29-3) are the lone undefeated team in the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs. They face the winner of Grafton and Berkeley Springs on Friday at 5 p.m. for a spot in the region final.
It was a 2-2 ballgame entering the fifth inning when Aly Smith notched a go-ahead groundout. Grafton ace Frederique Maloley nearly got out of the inning with minimal damage, but a run scored on a two-out error, and Rylee Mangold crushed a two-run homer a batter later.
Mangold also doubled with two outs in the sixth to push the Golden Tornado's lead to eight, which gave Keyser the walk-off win thanks to the run rule.
Mangold was 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs; Alexa Shoemaker was 2 for 4 with a homer and drove in two runs; Makayla Gillaspie doubled and singled; Morgan Pratt doubled and garnered an RBI; and Tayler Likens and Charity Wolfe singled twice each.
Wolfe earned the complete-game victory in the circle after she allowed two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in six innings of work. Maloley was tabbed with the loss.
Maloley and Abigail Wyer both tripled to lead Grafton's offense, which was out-hit 12-4.
No. 3 Petersburg 8, Pendleton Co. 0
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Sammy Colaw tossed a shutout to lead Petersburg past Pendleton County in five innings in the Class A, Region II, Section 1 playoffs on Wednesday.
Colaw allowed just one hit, walked none and fanned nine. Petersburg had eight base hits, all singles, from eight different hitters. Mickala Taylor, Braylee Corbin and Colaw each registered a base hit and drove in a run, and Kennedy Kaposy singled to plate a pair.
Petersburg (14-2) hosted Tucker County on Thursday night.
No. 1 Allegany 10, Southern 0
LAVALE — Abi Britton struck out 12 in a one-hit shutout, and Allegany cruised past Southern in five innings on Wednesday.
It was scoreless entering the bottom of the third when Riley Gallagher broke the tie with a two-run single that played Ryland Kienhofer and Avery Miller. Gallagher later crossed on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Allegany broke it open an inning later by putting up seven runs — six of which came via the home run. Miller struck a three-run homer, Skyler Porter's long ball scored two and Britton notched a solo shot.
Southern's lone base hit was Riyana Harvey's single in the fourth.
Allegany (12-0) is is at Clear Spring on Friday at 4:45 p.m., weather permitting. The Campers close the regular season at Mountain Ridge on Monday.
Fort Hil 15, Brunswick 0
BRUNSWICK — Continuing the trend of one-hit shutouts, Fort Hill's Ally Myers spun one of her own to down Brunswick in five innings on Wednesday.
The senior Frostburg State commit struck out eight and walked none. Fort Hill hit safely 12 times and committed no errors, scoring five runs in the second, third and fifth frames in the 15-run rout.
The victory is the Sentinels' sixth in seven games.
Jaidee Guinn starred at the dish with a 4 for 5 outing with three RBIs and three runs scored. Olivia Looker slapped two base hits and drove in a run, and Morgan Brown doubled.
Brooke Munday took the loss for Brunswick. Anna Putnam singled to garner the Railroaders' lone hit.
Fort Hill (10-6) is at Mountain Ridge on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and closes the regular season on Monday at Southern.
Moorefield 8, No. 5 East Hardy 0
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield pounded four home runs, Emily Kuykendall pitched a gem and the Yellow Jackets eliminated East Hardy from the Class A, Section II, Region 1 playoffs on Wednesday.
McKenna Crites, Sterling Kump, Carlee Haines and Amber Williams all notched long balls. Kump was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Williams tallied three hits and Crites and Marissa Ward also had multi-hit outings.
Kuykendall held the Cougars scoreless on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks in six innings pitched. Gabreanna Miller took the loss for East Hardy.
Autumn Crites and Jace Thompson both went 2 for 3 at the plate to account for two-third of the Cougars base hits.
East Hardy finishes the season 13-11. Moorefield (14-13) hosted Pendleton County on Thursday night in another elimination game.
