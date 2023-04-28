PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Rylee Mangold and Morgan Pratt hit home runs, Charity Wolfe struck out 10 in relief and No. 2 Keyser pulled away from No. 4 Petersburg, 6-2, on Thursday night.
Keyser (17-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Mangold's two-run home run and made it 3-0 on Mangold's RBI single in the third.
Petersburg trimmed its deficit to 3-2 with a fourth-inning two-run homer off the bat of Sam Colaw, but Keyser tacked on insurance runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
Tayler Likens and Ivy Bromhal drove in Tornado runners in the fifth and sixth innings, and Pratt had the exclamation point with a solo home run in the seventh.
Mangold got the start in the circle for Keyser, allowing one hit in three shutout innings of work, striking out three and walking none. Wolfe allowed two runs on two hits in four innings of relief, fanning 10.
Colaw went the distance for Petersburg and was dealt the loss after surrendering six runs on 10 hits with eight Ks and two walks in seven innings of work.
Braylee Corbin went 2 for 3 with a double for the Vikings (20-7).
Mangold went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Pratt and Likens hit safely twice each.
