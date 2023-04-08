FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Caden Youngblood hit two home runs, leading No. 2 Keyser to a 10-4 win over No. 5 Petersburg in the Legends Tournament held at Pendleton County on Friday.
Youngblood went deep to left in the third for a solo shot that extended the Golden Tornado lead to 3-0.
He went deep again in the sixth on a two-run homer to left, making it 8-4.
Youngblood finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Chase Davis had two hits.
Konner Bennett went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, four runs and three walks with five strikeouts.
Noah Broadwater went two innings with no hits or walks and four strikeouts.
Bumby Van Meter, Colin Mauzy, Peyton Tingler and Ethan Taylor each had two hits for Petersburg.
Kaleb Kuhn went three innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs and a walk with a strikeout.
Clay Arbaugh and Elijah Kuykendall combined for four innings, 11 hits, eight earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts.
Keyser (6-4) is at Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Petersburg 11, Pendleton 0FRANKLIN, W.Va. — No. 5 Petersburg opened its appearance in the Legends Tournament held at Pendleton County with a convincing win over the Wildcats.
The Vikings (8-6) scored seven runs in the first three innings and added four in the final two.
Kuykendall and Ethan Taylor each hit home runs for Petersburg. Taylor led off with a solo home run in the first to left. Two batters later, Kuykendall went deep to left for a two-run shot.
Taylor went 3 for 6 with four RBIs, a double and a home run.
Tingler pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Five different Wildcats recorded hits. Pendleton County used five pitchers.
Clayton Kisamore, Cameron Beachler, Dustin Vandevander, Brayden Beachler and Cashton Kisamore combined for nine hits, five earned runs and 11 walks with two strikeouts.
The Vikings travel to play Allegany on Monday at 1 p.m.
Fairmont Senior 5, Frankfort 3FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont Senior held on to beat No. 4 Frankfort on Friday.
Hayden Jones hit a two-run home run to center in the first inning for the Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior added three runs in the third, highlighted by a Dominic Barone RBI single.
The Falcons (4-6) added three in the fifth. Lanson Orndorf and Jaxon Hare picked up RBI singles. Blake Jacobs hit a sacrifice fly RBI.
Cam Lynch started for Frankfort, going 2 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, five runs and three walks with four strikeouts.
Hare went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
Lynch went 2 for 4 with two walks.
Jones went five innings for the Polar Bears, allowing seven hits, three runs and three walks with two strikeouts.
Brayden Gorby went two innings, allowing two walks with two strikeouts.
Five different Polar Bears recorded hits, one for each.
The Falcons head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the Mingo Bay Classic on Tuesday. They play Andrews at noon.
Jefferson 10, Moorefield 1MOOREFIELD, W.Va. —Moorefield outhit Jefferson 9-7, but was on the losing end of a nine-run loss on Friday.
An RBI single from Trevor Baldwin in the first was the Yellow Jackets’ (3-4) lone run.
Jefferson scored two runs in the second and third innings and three in the fourth and fifth.
Baldwin, Alexander Miller and Ben Watts each had two hits for Moorefield.
Reilly Weese went four innings for the Yellow Jackets, allowing four hits, two earned runs and four walks with a strikeout.
Watts went three innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
Ryan Kelly had two hits for the Cougars. Jefferson used five pitchers.
Daquan Shipe, Kelly, Caleb Fletcher, Ty Dunkin and Jett Grose combined for nine hits, one run and no walks with 10 strikeouts.
Moorefield hosts South Harrison for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.
Calvary 6, Cumberland Valley 5CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary took the lead in the sixth inning, scoring four runs in a close road win at Cumberland Valley on Thursday.
The Eagles (3-1) trailed for the first five innings before a late rally made the difference.
Tied at 1 in the third inning, Cumberland Valley scored three runs and led 3-1.
The Eagles cut it to 3-2 in the third. Levi Carrington reached first on an error and scored. He also walked and scored in the first inning.
In the sixth, Eli Leith, Easton Wagner and Brady Morgan all drew walks and would later score. Ben Getz entered as a pinch runner and scored on a throwing error.
Cumberland Valley scored one run in the seventh.
Noah Robinette had two hits and two RBIs. T.J. Deal hit a double and Asher Westrom singled in the sixth.
Carrington went two innings, allowing four hits, four runs and two walks with four strikeouts.
Robinette earned the win in five innings, allowing three hits, one run and two walks with seven strikeouts.
For Cumberland Valley, Aaron Minner went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and five walks with six strikeouts. Gabe Rookons went 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and three runs with a strikeout.
A.J. Sloan took the loss in two innings, allowing one hit, one run and one walk.
Aaron Minner and Keaton Barclay had two hits. Gabe Rookons, Scott Beckman and Archer Munson had one hit each.
Calvary travels to St. Petersburg, Florida, next week. It plays Boardman (Ohio) on Monday.
