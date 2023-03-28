FROSTBURG — Keyser racked up 16 hits and Charity Wolfe pitched a complete game, as the Golden Tornado defeated Mountain Ridge, 18-6, on Tuesday.
No. 2 Keyser (4-1) exploded for eight runs in the second inning and tacked on six in the sixth to secure the run-rule win after six.
Wolfe, Morgan Pratt, Tayler Likens, Makayla Gillaspie and Ivy Bromhal all tallied two hits apiece. Likens doubled twice and Wolfe and Bromhal did so once each.
Likens pushed in five runs, and Pratt, Gillaspie, Bromhal and Kailynn Burns garnered two RBIs apiece.
Wolfe allowed five runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks in six innings of work.
Macy Barth doubled for Mountain Ridge, Jordan Burris had two RBIs and Maci Beeman drove one run in.
Keyser hosts Northern (0-2) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mountain Ridge (2-2) is at Frankfort (2-1) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
