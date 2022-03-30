MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Charity Wolfe pitched a complete game and smacked a home run to lead No. 2 Keyser over Moorefield, 11-2, on Wednesday.
In the circle, Wolfe allowed just two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings pitched. With the bat, Wolfe helped herself up with a three-run homer that pushed Keyser’s lead to 4-0 in the fourth.
Keyser would go on to score seven in the inning and add four in the seventh to improve to 10-1 on the season.
Aly Smith had the lone multi-hit day for the Tornado, finishing 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Tayler Likens drove in two runs, and Morgan Pratt also tallied a ribbie.
Carlee Haines, McKenna Crites and Emily Kuykendall hit doubles for Moorefield.
The Yellow Jackets (2-5) face Frankfort at 2:30 p.m. and Mountain Ridge at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow in the Averey Bridges Tournament at Mountain Ridge.
Keyser takes on Bridgeport at 3 p.m. and Spring Mills at 5 p.m. today at Robert C. Bryrd.
No. 1 Allegany 15 Berkeley Springs 3
CUMBERLAND — Abi Britton hit a three-run homer, Alexa Uphold delivered a quality start and Allegany routed Berkeley Springs in five innings on Wednesday.
Allegany (3-0) plated five runs in each the first, second and third innings, and Uphold allowed no runs on one hit in four innings pitched, fanning five and walking four.
Britton finished 4 for 4 at the plate, adding a double to her big fly. Riley Gallagher and Mackenzie Monahan hit a pair of singles apiece, and Avery Miller and Uphold hit a double and a single each.
Emma Widmeyer doubled for Berkeley Springs, who was held to just two hits.
Allegany hosts Northern (0-4) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Campers’ home game against Southern (0-2) on Thursday was postponed to Tuesday, and they’re at No. 4 Bishop Walsh (3-1) on Wednesday.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 11 Northern 1
CUMBERLAND — Four Bishop Walsh hitters doubled, Chloe Greise had a solid outing and No. 4 Bishop Walsh bounced back to beat Northern on Wednesday.
Bishop Walsh scored at least two runs in every inning — three in the first, two in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth — and Greise didn’t need much help.
The hurler allowed one run, no earned, on five hits in five innings with five Ks and a walk.
Yet, the biggest difference between Bishop Walsh’s win on Wednesday and its defeat to Mountain Ridge, 10-8, on Tuesday was its defense. The Spartans committed six errors in one disastrous frame against the Miners. In beating Northern, BW committed one all game.
At the plate, Courtney Adams went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Ariana Herrera doubled, and Bailee Greise and Jennifer Witt singled and doubled. Izzy Kendall also notched a multi-hit game.
Kylee Barnes led Northern’s line-up with two base knocks.
Bishop Walsh (3-1) has a doubleheader at East Hardy today beginning at 5 p.m.
Northern (0-4) is at Southern (0-2) today at 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Fort Hill 16 Martinsburg 2
CUMBERLAND — Ally Myers struck out 10, and No. 5 Fort Hill garnered 11 hits to cruise past Martinsburg in five innings on Wednesday.
The Sentinels scored two runs in the first, four in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth. Olivia Looker was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run, and Emily Wilson finished 2 for 4 with three ribbies and three runs.
MaeLeigh Plummer also had a multi-hit game for the Sentinels.
Myers dominated again, fanning 10 Martinsburg batters in five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and walking none to pick up the victory. Mya Jackson and Kennedy Lee-Nichols accounted for the Bulldogs hits — both singles.
Fort Hill (3-1) are at Frankfort (2-2) today at 4:30 p.m.
