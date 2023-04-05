SHORT GAP, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser dominated offensively in a 14-3 win over No. 4 Frankfort on Tuesday night.
The Golden Tornado (4-3) combined for 20 hits, with eight of their nine starters collecting at least two hits.
"When things go wrong a little early, they keep chugging away," Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. "They play hard and stay at it, they don't quit."
The Falcons (4-4) were competitive early, but a costly mistake in the fourth allowed Keyser to begin to pull away.
"They hit the crap out of the ball, pretty much all day," Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. "Defensively, we only made one error. Everything else was via the hit. Not upset with our defense, really not that upset with our pitching. But we can't make mental mistakes."
After a scoreless first inning, Frankfort took the lead with a two-run second inning. Brady Wilson singled to right, a throwing error scored the runner from first and put Wilson on third.
A sacrifice fly RBI by Noah Houdersheldt made it 2-0 after two innings.
"We hit the ball early," Miller said. "We got two base runners, nice solid hit scored us a run. They gave us an error, we scored another run. We pitched well, we fielded well for a while."
After a scoreless third inning, the Tornado's fourth changed the game.
After the first two batters were retired, two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases.
"We made a mental mistake and gave up one free run and one free out," Miller said. "We can't make mental errors, at the plate we're not hitting well enough to make mental mistakes."
Keyser's Noah Broadwater singled down the first base line for an RBI.
Caden Youngblood drove in two on a single to left that gave Keyser a 4-2 lead.
"We've been working on being patient, having good at-bats and being smart at the plate," Rohrbaugh said. "Lay off pitches out of the zone early. We're sitting on the fastball, they're starting to buy in. They're starting to realize what's a good pitch, what's a bad pitch."
A passed ball allowed the runners to advance to second and third. A single by Logan Rotruck to right made it 6-2.
"We got some solid hits dropping in," Rohrbaugh said. "I don't know if we started seeing the ball better or just found holes. The ball started finding some holes and (we) got on a roll."
The Falcons added a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Blake Jacobs.
The teams went scoreless in the fifth before the Tornado added a run in the sixth. Rotruck singled to left to extend Keyser's lead to 7-3.
The Tornado sealed the game in the top of the seventh, scoring seven runs.
"We put some hits back-to-back," Rohrbaugh said. "Earlier we'd get a hit and maybe a walk. But we started getting hits back-to-back and you start base hitting a team to death."
Seth Healy doubled for two RBIs and Rotruck singled scoring one. A second run would score on a throwing error.
Evan Jenkins singled to center to bring home two and Chase Davis tripled to right to score one.
"When we made a mistake, those kids took advantage of it," Miller said. "They hit a lot of balls hard tonight."
Frankfort had two runners on with one out in the seventh, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.
Lanson Orndorf started for the Falcons and went five innings. He allowed 13 hits with six earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts.
"With the exception of one mistake, he was throwing fine," Miller said. "He's our best option on the mound. He pitched really well except for one inning."
Uriah Cutter allowed five hits, six runs and one walk in one inning and Blake Jacobs allowed two hits, one run and a walk in one inning.
Jacob Nething and Noah Raines each had two hits for Frankfort.
"Nething hit the ball well today," Miller said. "He's been working hard. He's made some changes from the beginning of the year. He's worked extremely hard in the cage with us. He made some changes with his swing and he's hitting better so it's really nice to see."
Jenkins went six innings for the Tornado, allowing seven hits, one earned run and two walks with four strikeouts. Broadwater allowed one hit and one walk and struck out three in the seventh.
"He did a very good job," Rohrbaugh said of Jenkins. "Our pitching staff in the games we've won, they're the ones that always kept us in it. They give us a chance to win."
Davis went 4 for 5 with an RBI. Rotruck, Jenkins and Youngblood each had three hits with Rotruck finishing with five RBIs.
Broadwater, Josh Shoemaker and Healy each had two hits.
"Both have been in a little bit of a slump," Rohrbaugh said of Youngblood and Healy. "They kind of broke out of it, when I got guys hitting from number one down to number nine I'm happy."
The win was Keyser's fifth in its last six meetings against their Mineral County rival.
The Tornado head to Garrett County on Wednesday to play Northern at 3:30 p.m. Frankfort hosts Southern on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
"They're tough, they're always tough," Rohrbaugh said. "It's gonna be a challenge going up there. Northern is perennially a good team. Nothing will be easy about the game tomorrow."
