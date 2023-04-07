SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Tayler Likens and Charity Wolfe homered, Wolfe threw a complete-game shutout and No. 2 Keyser toppled No. 4 Frankfort, 7-0, on Friday.
Keyser's lead stood at just 1-0 until the Golden Tornado plated four runs in the top of the fifth. A two-run homer by Wolfe and an RBI double from Rylee Mangold were the key knocks.
Averi Everline tripled in a run in the sixth, and Likens launched a solo shot in the seventh to tack onto the Keyser win.
Wolfe went the distance, tossing seven innings of four-hit shutout ball, striking out 10 and walking two.
Avery Noel took the loss for Frankfort in the circle, allowing seven runs (two earned) on nine hits in seven frames of work. She fanned 12 and walked two.
Keyser (9-2) heads to Myrtle Beach next week where it'll play Chase on Monday at 8 a.m.
Frankfort (4-3) plays in the Averey Bridges tournament at Mountain Ridge on Saturday. The Falcons take on the Miners (2-4) at noon and No. 5 Moorefield (7-3) at 2:30 p.m.
Petersburg splits at RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — No. 3 Petesburg split a pair at the Robert C. Byrd tournament on Friday, falling to Lincoln, 7-0, before beating RCB, 12-8.
Against Lincoln, Fairmont State signee Delaney Haller struck out 18 Petersburg batters over seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and walking none.
Lincoln plated five runs in the third inning and tacked on one in the fourth and fifth frames at the plate.
Sammy Colaw topped Petersburg with two hits. Gracie Carpenter took the loss in the circle, allowing six runs in four innings. Olivia Kimble surrendered one run in two innings of relief.
In Game 2, Petersburg led RCB, 9-8 after four innings, and Colaw pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the save.
Colaw belted a three-run home run as part of a 4 for 5, five RBI day, and Braylee Corbin doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs.
Mckenzie Davis took the loss for the Eagles. Ava Junkins doubled.
Petersburg (8-3) continues the RCB tournament on Saturday with games against Musselman at 10 a.m. and Liberty at 2 p.m.
East Hardy 22 16
Elkins 16 5
ELKINS, W.Va. — East Hardy pounded Elkins in a doubleheader Friday, mashing 34 hits over two contests.
In the first game, Gabreanna Miller (Bridgewater commit) threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking two. On offense, Emma Heishman tripled and Tori Pratt doubled.
East Hardy and Elkins were tied at 2 entering the fifth frame of Game 2 before the Cougars pushed across six runs in the fifth and seven in the seventh. Madison Strosnider and Heishman homered as part of 10 extra-base hits.
East Hardy (4-8) hosts Martinsburg on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
