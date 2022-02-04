FROSTBURG — With No. 2 Keyser struggling to finish off a feisty Mountain Ridge squad on Thursday night, Janiah Layton rose to the occasion.
The senior buried a 3-pointer to raise the Golden Tornado edge to nine points with 2:30 left, her only points of the contest. It was a dagger to a Miner comeback that brought them as close as three points.
It wasn't pretty, but Keyser fended off Mountain Ridge, 44-40, in a hostile road environment to win its seventh consecutive contest. It's the Tornado's longest winning streak since they won 13 straight to begin the 2014-15 season.
"Defensively we played really solid again," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "Our winning streak has been on defense. Defense and balanced scoring. I'm sure we were balanced again tonight.
"I thought we fought through adversity. I didn't like how ugly it was and sloppy, but I was happy to see us come out of there with a win. ... That's the best student section we've seen all year."
Keyser (11-4) wasn't the only squad that came into the action with a sizeable winning streak. Mountain Ridge (7-6) had won its previous five contests, turning its season around after a patch of five losses in six games.
The Miners' revival came when they finally got healthy again. However, they were without post player Bayleigh Lamberson on Thursday night.
Instead of sputtering like it might've earlier in the season, Mountain Ridge battled until the final whistle, trimming a 25-13 halftime deficit to 30-27 late in the third quarter. Despite the revival, it wasn't quite enough to keep their streak alive.
"We offered a challenge to them at halftime that they had to come out and compete," Miners head coach Rob Duncan said. "We were in the same position last week against Allegany, down 12 at halftime.
"We know that we have the team that can do it, we can compete. ... Obviously, you always want to win the game, and we didn't do that. But our main goal tonight was to find a competitive spirit, and I thought we saw that in the second half."
Though the Miners gave a good fight, the game was decided by Keyser's suffocating man-to-man defense in the first half.
The Golden Tornado held Mountain Ridge to just 13 points prior to the intermission to build a 12-point lead. On offense, Keyser's big move was an 11-0 burst to counter a 5-0 Miners start, with Alexa Shoemaker sinking three consecutive shots from the field. Shoemaker ended with a team-high 13 points.
Mountain Ridge didn't help its own cause, missing its first five free-throw attempts and hitting just 4 of 10 before halftime.
"I know we definitely missed some chances at the line," Duncan said. "Keyser plays very hard. ... Keyser's a good team, Josh does a good job. I like those guys."
The Miners would score the first seven points of the second half to get within 25-20, and a pair of Sydney Snyder free throws shrunk Keyser's advantage to just three with 1:30 left in the third. Snyder's 17 points were a game high.
"Credit to them, they played hard, they had a good game plan," Blowe said. "They've got some good players, and they're going to be good in the future."
But Mountain Ridge couldn't claw closer. Rebekah Biser made a series of big plays in the fourth — one of which was a tough finish after faking a kick-out to the corner to end a Tornado scoring drought, putting Keyser back up by seven.
Rebounding without Lamberson also reared its ugly head to Mountain Ridge in crunch time, as a series of second-chance opportunities for the Tornado stunted the Miners' comeback.
"There was a stretch in the fourth quarter where we forced three straight missed shots and they grabbed all three rebounds," Duncan said. "At that point, we had it down to five. That's three possessions. We had a chance to cut into that a little further."
A couple of finishes by Snyder — who tallied 14 second-half points — pulled the Miners to within four, but Keyser held on to extend its streak.
In addition to Shoemaker's production, Summer Reid joined the Tornado senior in double figures with 10 points. Biser added nine and Averi Everline chipped in six off the bench.
Keyser scored 18 bench points to Mountain Ridge's 12, all of which came via Reghan Sivic.
Sivic played a big part in the Miners' comeback with eight points after intermission. Abbie Maddy, playing on a sprained ankle, scored seven for the game and Rhegan Lamberson ended with four.
In the junior varsity game, Keyser won 27-26. Autumn Kerchner led the Golden Tornado with 11 points, and Anna Delany scored 12 for the Miners.
It doesn't get any easier for either team. Mountain Ridge (7-6) hosts No. 5 Fort Hill (8-5) on Wednesday. The Sentinels won the first meeting 58-47 on Dec. 10.
Duncan hopes Keyser's tough defense and team speed will better prepare his team as the season winds down before the playoffs.
"Keyser forced them to play that speed tonight," Duncan said. "Next time out, we need to find a way to generate that ourselves. We need to motivate ourselves and find a way to bring that same effort, regardless of what effort the other team is bringing."
The second-ranked Golden Tornado (11-4) will try to keep the streak alive when they host No. 4 Hampshire (9-8) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The Trojans have won 6 of 8.
"They've been playing well, even without (leading scorer Izzy) Blomquist," Blowe said. "They're moving in the right direction also. I think Monday night at our place is going to be a really good game."
