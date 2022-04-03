CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser rebounded from a loss to Robert C. Byrd in a pitcher's duel, 2-0, in the morning to rout University, 13-4, on Saturday afternoon.
In the Golden Tornado's first game of the day, RCB pitcher Franchesca Alvara tossed a complete-game shutout on just two hits, striking out nine and walking one.
Keyser starter Rylee Mangold was just as good, but the right-hander made one mistake, and Gina Alvara made her pay, sending a two-run homer over the fence in the fourth for the game's lone runs.
Mangold allowed two runs on three hits in six innings pitched with 11 Ks and two free passes. Alexa Shoemaker doubled and Averi Everline also hit safely.
In Keyser's second game of the day, Shoemaker was a double away from hitting for the cycle, and Tayler Likens added a home run of her own to up the Golden Tornado's record to 11-2.
Shoemaker batted 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs, Everline was 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, Likens was 2 for 3 with two ribbies and two runs, Morgan Pratt hit a double and a single, and Alyvia Idleman tallied two singles and two ribbies.
Charity Wolfe got the win for Keyser in the circle allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Mangold pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the pen.
Anna Argabrite garnered three base hits out of the lead-off hole for University in defeat.
Keyser hosts No. 4 Fort Hill (4-1) today at 6 p.m.
Avery Bridges Tournament
FROSTBURG — Moorefield went 2-0 at the Avery Bridges Memorial Tournament, beating Mountain Ridge, 13-3, and Frankfort, 9-3, on Saturday.
Against the Miners, Moorefield plated nine runs in the third to go up 11-0, and Emily Kuykendall allowed three runs on six his in five innings with two walks and two strikeouts to secure the five-inning victory.
Marissa Ward doubled twice and drove in three runs, Korbin Keblinger doubled and tallied three RBIs, and Allissa Biser doubled and garnered a ribbie. Ward, Biser, Carlee Haines and McKenna Crites had two hits apiece.
Avery Tipton led the Mountain Ridge offense with two doubles and two RBIs.
In the Yellow Jackets' win over Frankfort, an error in the fifth allowed Moorefield to break a 2-2 tie, and it scored seven unanswered runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Five Moorefield hitters struck doubles: Malina Price, Crites, Kuykendall, Ward and Sterling Kump. Amber Williams went the distance, surrendering three runs on five hits with 12 Ks and three walks in seven innings pitched.
Larae Grove hit a home run, Aubrie Root had a triple and a single, and Adison Pritts tripled to lead Frankfort.
Frankfort made sure it didn't go winless on the day, defeating Mountain Ridge, 8-7, behind a four-run sixth inning.
Tied a four entering the bottom of the sixth, Frankfort took the lead on a go-ahead single by Avery Noel, Carlee Kesner singled in another and Pritts plated two more on a triple.
Mountain Ridge brought the go-ahead run to the plate after plating three runs in the top half of the seventh, but Root got the final out to up Frankfort's record to 3-4 this season. The Miners fell to 1-4.
Grove and Noel were both a homer away from the cycle, Pritts tripled and Root doubled. Tipton doubled twice, and Jacy Tinsley and Maddie Pressman doubled once each for Mountain Ridge.
Mountain Ridge hosts Southern (0-2) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Moorefield (5-5), winner of three straight, is at No. 3 Petersburg (4-0) today at 6 p.m.
Frankfort is at Moorefield tomorrow at 6 p.m.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 13, Hancock 0
HANCOCK — Chloe Greise pitched a one-hit gem, and Bishop Walsh crushed Hancock in five innings on Saturday.
Izzy Kendall tripled a doubled to lead the BW offense, which plated two runs in the first, five in the third, three in the fourth and three in the fifth to dispatch the Washington County foe via run rule.
Greise allowed one hit in five shutout innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. At the plate, Greise was 3 for 3 with a doubles and three RBIs.
Courtney Adams singled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Jennifer Witt doubled and plated a run for a Bishop Walsh squad that strung together 10 hits and committed just one error.
Bishop Walsh (5-1), which is tied at No. 4 with Fort Hill in this week's Area Top 5, hosts Berkeley Springs today at 4:30 p.m.
