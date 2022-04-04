KEYSER, W.Va. — If Keyser’s offense was behind its pitching and defense early in the year, the bats have made it a three-horse race.
Golden Tornado head coach Chris Shoemaker has been preaching all year for his line-up to let the ball get deep at the plate. They put that into action Monday against Fort Hill, cracking three opposite-field hits in the first innings alone — the latter a three-run home run off the bat of Tayler Likens.
Led by Likens’ bomb and Alexa Shoemaker’s three-hit, three-RBI day, No. 2 Keyser smacked 11 base knocks en route to a 12-1 drubbing of No. 4 Fort Hill Monday evening.
“We hit tonight clear through the line-up pretty much how we expect to, barreling the balls up,” coach Shoemaker said. “When you hit a hard ground ball in the 5-6 hole or the 3-4 hole, that’s fine. That’s what we’re trying to do.
“Fort Hill, I told the girls, they’re a strong team. We’re familiar with a lot of their players, we’ve played travel ball with them, and they’re good through the line-up. ... I’m just extremely happy with how we played.”
When Keyser hosted Mountain Ridge on March 21, a 9-0 Tornado win, Shoemaker wasn’t pleased with his team’s approach, even in victory.
Too often, Keyser got out on its front foot, either rolling over the ball or lofting soft fly balls into the outfield. Yet, against Fort Hill and dominant right-hander Ally Myers, who entered with a 1.81 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched, the Tornado proved they’re a different ball club from the one of two weeks ago.
Keyser strung together three hits and a walk with two outs in the first to plate four runs, and the Tornado tallied four more hits in the second to cross five more for a 9-0 lead.
Keyser added a run in the third and two more in the fifth for the run-rule win after five frames.
“Keyser’s a solid team, coach Shoemaker is a good coach, his girls are always ready to play,” Fort Hill head coach Jason McMahan said. “We struggled to hit the ball. It was quality pitching, but we have to hit the ball. ... We have to make some better plays on defense.”
Eight of Keyser’s nine batters in the lineup hit safely, and Lauren Annable, the lone exception, drew a pair of walks in her two plate appearances, scoring twice.
Alexa Shoemaker was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, Charity Wolfe was 2 for 3 with two ribbies and a run scored, and Rylee Mangold and Makayla Gillaspie both doubled.
Mangold continued her excellent form in her first high school season in the circle, allowing no earned runs on three hits with 11 strike-outs and no free passes in five innings.
“I thought she mixed her speeds well, change-up fastball,” McMahan said. “I thought she definitely pitched well, and she’s only a freshman.”
Fort Hill erased Mangold’s would-be shutout with a run in the top half of the fifth. MaeLeigh Plummer started off the inning by reaching on an error, and Paetyn Davis brought her in two batters later with a pinch-hit RBI single.
Myers was tabbed with the loss after allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits with three walks and six strikeouts in four innings pitched.
Keyser (12-2) is at Tucker County on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Fort Hill (4-2) competes in the F Club Classic this weekend, facing Brunswick at 8 a.m. Saturday and Somerset at 10:30 a.m.
“We’ll have a tough week of practice, that’s for certain going to come,” McMahan said. “We’re going to refocus. ... Overall, I told the athletes, ‘If you want to accomplish some of the goals we set before the season started, we have to beat teams like (Keyser) and hit that type of pitching.’”
