KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser hit six long balls over two games, and the Golden Tornado routed Grafton and Hedgesville at the Ron Mathias Tournament on Friday.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh beat Musselman and Moorefield, and the Yellow Jackets went 0-2 on the tournament’s first day falling to BW and Jefferson.
No. 2 Keyser 10, Grafton 2
Alexa Shoemaker and Rylee Mangold hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and Keyser plated five runs in the third and three in the fifth to down Grafton in five innings.
Mangold allowed just two runs on five hits in five innings pitched, fanning 12 and walking two to pick up the win in the circle.
Charity Wolfe doubled twice and went 3 for 3 at the plate, and Morgan Pratt, Shoemaker, Tayler Likens, Avery Everline and Makayla Gillaspie had multi-hit afternoons. Shoemaker and Likens drove in two runs each, and Everline and Likens doubled.
Frederique Maloley tallied two hits to lead Grafton, and Ava Schommer-Klebe doubled.
Keyser’s record is now 16-2.
No. 2 Keyser 15, Hedgesville 3
In Keyser’s first game, Likens hit two of the Tornado’s four home runs en route to a dominating victory over Hedgesville.
Likens hit a pair of two-run homers in the first and second innings. Mangold hit a two-run bomb of her own in the second, and Shoemaker plated two with a long ball in the third inning.
Shoemaker also doubled as part of her 2 for 3, three-RBI day, and Aly Smith, Wolfe and Likens all had multi-hit performances. Likens tallied a game-high four ribbies, and Smith and Mangold drove in three apiece. Pratt also doubled.
Keyser plated five runs in the first, four in the second and three each in the third and fourth innings to win in just five innings. Wolfe tossed five solid frames to pick up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Shaleigh Darlington hit a pair of home runs for Hedgesville, driving in all three of its runs Friday.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 8 Moorefield 0
Chloe Greise threw a no-hitter, and Bishop Walsh plated a combined seven runs in the third and fourth innings to beat Moorefield in five innings at WVU Potomac State.
Greise faced just one over the minimum, with a walk to Allisa Biser the lone blemish to a perfect resume. The right-hander struck out nine in her five innings of work.
At the plate, Courtney Adams had the hot bat with three hits in three at-bats, cracking a double and driving in a run. Jennifer Witt garnered a pair of RBIs, and Bailee Greise hit a pair of singles.
The win improved Bishop Walsh to 8-1 and dropped Moorefield to 6-8.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 3 Musselman 1
Bailee Greise hit a home run and drove in two runs, Chloe Greise pitched a complete game and Bishop Walsh edged Musselman in six innings at WVU Potomac State to open its Ron Mathias Tournament slate on Friday.
After Musselman opened the scoring with an RBI single by Alexis Levie in the first, Bailee Greise tied it up with a solo shot in the second. An error gave the Spartans a 2-1 edge in the fourth, and Greise tacked on one more run with a run-scoring two-bagger in the bottom of the sixth.
In the circle, Chloe Greise allowed just one run on four hits in six innings pitched, striking out five and walking four on 108 pitches.
Levie paced the Musselman offense with two of the Applemen’s four base knocks. Pitcher Sara Munson allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in a complete-game performance with six strikeouts and two walks.
Jefferson 8 Moorefield 0
In Moorefield’s opening bout of the tourney, the Yellow Jackets were no-hit again, this time by Jefferson freshman Rebecca Munslow.
Munslow also held Moorefield to two over the minimum in six innings of work. Munslow struck out 13 and walked two. Kalee Dalton and Emilie Mason had two hits apiece to lead Jefferson, which exploded for five runs in the opening inning to coast to victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.