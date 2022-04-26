SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Even though sectional seeding came out Tuesday, rendering future regular-season matchups devoid of playoff implications, nobody wants to lose to a rival.
No. 2 Keyser took care of business against its foe from Mineral County, as the Golden Tornado secured timely hits and rode Charity Wolfe past Frankfort, 7-2, on Tuesday evening.
“Being from Mineral County, any time these two teams play it’s a big rivalry,” Keyser head coach Chris Shoemaker said. “We historically struggle down here for some reason.
“I was glad we came down and played well. Charity pitched a good game. Our hitting was still a little sporadic for us.”
Keyser — playing without injured Rylee Mangold, who typically bats fourth in the order — took some time to figure out Frankfort starter Avery Noel, but the Golden Tornado hit their stride in the third inning.
After back-to-back three-up, three-down frames, Makayla Gillaspie started off the third with the game’s first hit. Gillaspie took second and third on a pair of wild pitches, and she came around on a sacrifice fly off Laurren Annable’s bat.
Keyser began to get better swings the second time through the line-up.
Wolfe hit a hard grounder under the Frankfort third baseman’s glove to plate one in the fourth, a wild pitch scored Alexa Shoemaker and Gillaspie made it 4-0 with a run-scoring two-bagger.
In the fifth, Morgan Brown crushed an RBI triple to right, Smith plated one with a single to left, and Shoemaker crossed home after she stole third base and the catcher’s throw ended up in left field.
Frankfort strung together three hits in the seventh, with Chloe Kauffman notching a two-run single to erase Wolfe’s shutout, but the Falcons’ magic ran out.
Wolfe allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings pitched, and the right-hander fanned 14 and walked none.
The result was a far cry from the teams’ first meeting when the Golden Tornado walloped Frankfort, 18-2, in Keyser.
The biggest difference? Frankfort walked 11 Keyser hitters in just three innings in that matchup. On Tuesday, Noel walked one in seven frames, allowing seven runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts.
“You’re playing Keyser, who is one of the best teams in the area. I thought our girls did pretty well,” Frankfort head coach Duke Lantz said. “When you consider the first game of the season we played them, we lost 18-2 in three innings.
“We just played seven innings and lost 7-2. I would say that’s a pretty good improvement for our season.”
Chris Shoemaker — whose Keyser squad was seeded No. 1 in the section ahead of Frankfort, who is slotted in at No. 2 — agreed with Lantz’s appraisal.
“They’re a lot different when we played them earlier in the year,” he said. “That’s not the same team. ... Avery has improved a lot, their whole team has. Especially hitting the ball.”
Larae Grove paced the Frankfort line-up with a double, and Morgan Weimer, Adison Pritts, Kylah Ruff and Kauffman all singled.
Smith and Gillaspie both notched multi-hit games for Keyser. Pratt, Smith, Gillaspie and Annable each tallied an RBI. Shoemaker scored twice and stole two bases.
Up next, Keyser (26-3) hosts No. 3 Petersburg (11-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Frankfort (6-12) is at Southern (0-8) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and at Fort Hill (6-5) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
