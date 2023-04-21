KEYSER, W.Va — No. 2 Keyser was held to two hits in a 8-0 six-inning shutout loss to University on Friday.
The Golden Tornado (14-4) committed four errors, allowing one run to score.
Charity Wolfe went six innings, allowing 10 hits, three earned runs and a walk with six strikeouts.
Ivy Bromhal and Rylee Mangold each had one hit.
Sophia Lehosit went six innings for University, allowing two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Lauren Huebsch and Ashlyn Weaver each had three hits for the Hawks.
Huebsch hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
The Tornado host North Marion on Monday at 5 p.m.
Northern 22 Rockwood 11ROCKWOOD, Pa. — In a game with 33 combined runs and 39 combined hits, Northern defeated Rockwood 22-11 on Friday.
The Huskies (4-9) have won three in a row, winning on Friday offensively.
Northern combined for 22 hits with seven Huskies collecting at least three.
Lily Chambers, Leah Brenneman and Demi Ross each hit home runs for Northern. Chambers hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to extend the Huskies lead to 16-8.
Ross went deep in the fifth for a two-run shot to give Northern a 9-8 lead.
Brenneman’s homer came in the second that gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead.
Bailey Champlin went 2 1.3 innings, allowing seven hits, seven runs and two walks. Madison Seese went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hi8ts, four runs and four walks with a strikeout.
The Rockets combined for 17 hits, but also combined for seven errors.
E. Pletcher went seven innings, allowing 22 hits, 13 earned runs and five walks with three strikeouts.
Three Rockwood batters recorded at least three hits, four recorded multi-hit games.
The Huskies travel to play Berlin on Monday at 4 p.m.
