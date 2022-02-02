KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser didn’t allow more than six points in any quarter to roll to a 42-15 win over Southern on Monday, its sixth consecutive triumph.
In the Golden Tornado’s (10-4) first game at a season-high No. 2 in the Area Top 5, they rolled from the get-go. Keyser exited the first quarter up 15-2, and expanded the edge to 23-5 at halftime, 30-11 after three en route to a 27-point romp.
Maddy Broadwater led Keyser in scoring for the second contest in a row with 11 points. Alexa Shoemaker tallied nine, and Maddie Harvey and Summer Reid each finished with six. Nine different Golden Tornado players factored in the scoring.
Southern was paced by Ashlyn Leader, who did most of her damage at the foul line where she made 7 of 8 attempts. She finished with nine points. Three other players scored two points apiece.
Keyser faces a tough road matchup next when it takes on Mountain Ridge (7-5), winner of five straight, on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Southern (3-10) is at St. Maria Goretti on Friday at 6 p.m.
