KEYSER, W.Va. — On the back of its defense, No. 2 Keyser battled past No. 4 Hampshire, 45-32, on Monday night to sweep the season series.
The victory, the Golden Tornado’s eighth straight, began with a back-and-forth start. Keyser led 9-8 after one before strong second and third quarters, during which it outscored the Trojans, 12-7, in each period.
The Tornado extended their one-point margin to 21-15 by half and 33-22 following the third quarter, and they held on to improve to 12-4.
Keyser was paced by Rebekah Biser and Maddy Broadwater at 10 points each, followed by Summer Reid with nine, Alexa Shoemaker with six and Aly Smith four.
Hampshire center Liz Pryor led all scorers with 14 points. Carisma Shanholtz added nine and Hannah Ault chipped in with six.
Keyser didn’t allow more than 10 points in any quarter, and its defense has limited opponents to fewer than 50 points in 11 of 14 games this season, including six straight.
The Golden Tornado hosted Berkeley Springs last night. They are at Allegany tomorrow at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Fort Hill 50 Bishop Walsh 20
CUMBERLAND — Karli O’Neal scored a game-high 14 points, and No. 5 Fort Hill dominated from start to finish at Bishop Walsh on Monday night.
Led by O’Neal’s eight first-quarter points, the Sentinels opened to a 23-6 first-quarter lead. Carly Bennett, who finished with a double-double at 10 points and 10 rebounds, chipped in seven in the period as well.
From then on, Bishop Walsh was limited to just seven points over the next two quarters combined, as Fort Hill continued to extend its lead to win by 28.
Olivia Looker was third on the Sentinels with eight points, Brooklyne Noel tallied six and Kayijah George garnered four points and seven assists. Alayzia Trimble evened Bennett for the game-high in rebounds with 10.
Autumn Hoppert was Bishop Walsh’s top scorer with eight points. Grace Elliott contributed six — all on a pair of 3-pointers — Brooke Adams tallied four and Camryn Brakeall garnered three.
Bishop Walsh (4-8) is at Rockwood today at 6 p.m. Fort Hill (10-5, 4-0 WestMAC) is at Mountain Ridge (7-6, 4-2 WestMAC) today at 7 p.m.
Allegany 55 Northern 18
CUMBERLAND — Allegany’s defense held Northern to nine points in each half as Avery Miller outscored the Huskies with a game-high 20 points, leading the Campers to victory on Monday night.
Miller made seven field goals and went 6 of 13 from the free-throw line. Shylah Taylor added 11 points on four buckets, including a 3-pointer, and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe. Rachel Bush and Liliana Zembower tacked on eight points apiece.
The Campers led by four, 11-7, at the end of one before outscoring Northern 14-2 in the second for a 25-9 lead at halftime. Allegany led 48-11 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies were led by Kylee Barnes’ seven points.
Allegany (7-5) hosts No. 2 Keyser tomorrow, when Northern (5-11) hits the road to take on Calvary.
Calvary 51 Hancock 20
CRESAPTOWN — Calvary was white-hot from the start to make quick work of Hancock on Monday evening.
The Eagles exploded for 30 points in the first quarter, with Bethany Carrington scoring 18 and Sadie Strawderman adding 10 in the opening eight minutes alone.
“It was a great crowd for the seniors,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Bethany was in the zone during the first and third quarters ... and I had to sit her in the second and fourth just to cool her off.”
Izzy Kendall tallied seven of her eight points in the second quarter to help Calvary to a 41-9 halftime lead. The Eagles blanked Hancock in the third on their way to a dominating win.
Carrington led the charge with a double-double at 25 points and 11 rebounds. Strawderman scored 12 with nine rebounds and five assists. Kendall added five rebounds and five assists. Emmy Wilson tallied four points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and Natalie Bender pulled down six boards.
Skyler Smith garnered a team-high eight points for Hancock.
Calvary (15-4) hosts Northern (5-11) tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
