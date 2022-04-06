HAMBLETON, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser won a pitcher’s duel in Game 1 and dominated the second game to sweep Tucker County, 3-1 and 17-0, on Wednesday evening.
In the first game, Rylee Mangold and Paige Shaffer both pitched three scoreless to begin the game. Keyser struck first in the fourth when an error gave the Tornado a 1-0 lead, and they plated two more on a double off the bat of Averi Everline and a single by Makayla Gillaspie.
Tucker County got one back in the sixth when Cheyenne Gooden launched a solo home run, but Mangold retired six of the final seven batters to give Keyser the win.
Mangold allowed one run on four hits in seven complete, striking out 11 and walking four. Everline had two hits, and Laurren Annable doubled.
In the second game, Keyser scored four runs in the first, six in the second and seven in the third to win by 17 runs in just three innings. The Golden Tornado slapped 15 hits.
Tayler Likens and Everline led the hit parade with three-hit games. Likens and Mangold homered. Aly Smith, Alexa Shoemaker and Annable also had multi-hit games.
Likens drove in four runs, Shoemaker and Mangold each tallied three RBIs, and Smith, Annable and Ivy Bromhal garnered a pair of ribbies apiece.
Keyser (14-2) hosts the Ron Mathias Tournament this weekend, facing Hedgesville at noon on Friday and Grafton at 4 p.m.
Moorefield 8 Pendleton County 3
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fifth to win on Wednesday.
Emily Kuykendall’s two-run double broke the tie. Kuykendall hit safely four times, and Sterling Kump had a three-hit day, falling a home run short of the cycle.
Kuykendall was the winning pitcher.
Moorefield (6-6) competes in the Ron Mathias Tournament this weekend.
