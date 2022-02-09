KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser cruised to another win, the latest a 50-22 rout of Berkeley Springs on Tuesday night.
The Tornado, winners of nine straight games, were sharp from the start, opening to 18-6 and 28-7 first quarter and halftime leads. Keyser held Berkeley Springs without a field goal in the second quarter.
With a 22-15 edge after intermission, Keyser rolled to a 28-point romp.
Maddy Broadwater led the Tornado charge with 16 points, going a perfect 10 for 10 from the charity stripe. Avery Everline tallied 11 points, and she did all of her damage in the second and third quarters.
Rebekah Biser garnered eight points on four buckets, Autumn Kerchner scored six, Janiah Layton added four, Summer Reid contributed three and Maddie Harvey chipped in two.
For Berkeley Springs, Alaira Harrington set the high mark with seven points. Emma Widmeyer ended with six, and no other scorers contributed more than three points.
Keyser (13-4) will put its streak on the line when it heads to Allegany (7-5) today at 7 p.m.
