KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser wrapped up its romp through the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs, routing Grafton, 9-1, on Tuesday for the section title.
The Golden Tornado (30-3) move on to the region finals, where they’ll take on Oak Glen (23-2) in a much-anticipated rematch of last year. Oak Glen won the best-of-three series 2-1 a season ago.
Keyser didn’t have freshman Rylee Mangold then, and she showcased her ability on Tuesday against Grafton, allowing one unearned run on two hits with 10 Ks and four walks in five innings of work.
Tyler Likens was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Alexa Shoemaker tripled and drove in a pair, Averi Everline singled with two ribbies, Aly Smith singled twice and scored twice, and Charity Wolfe doubled for an RBI.
Frederique Maloley took the loss for Grafton. Amber Smith singled and had an RBI.
