FROSTBURG — Nathaniel Washington scored 12 first-half points en route to a game-high 19, pacing No. 2 Mountain Ridge over Frankfort, 70-40, on Tuesday night.
Washington knocked down eight shots from the floor and was 3 for 4 from the free-throw line, scoring eight of the Miners’ 14 points in the first quarter.
After leading 14-9 after one, Mountain Ridge outpaced the Falcons 21-5 in the second period for a 35-14 lead at halftime. Colin Lowry made a pair of 3-pointers in the frame to help extend the cushion, while Washington added four.
Peyton Miller scored half of his 12 points in the third quarter to help the Miners to a 52-24 advantage entering the fourth.
Ten players reached the scoresheet for Mountain Ridge, with Uma Pua’auli and Tyson Shumaker scoring seven each, and Lowry and Camren Kifer six apiece.
Cam Layton led the Falcons with 15 points, making five shots from the floor, including three from beyond the arc, and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Luke Robinette and Cam Lynch tacked on seven apiece.
The Miners won the junior varsity game, 49-32. David Miller led the charge with 11 points, Kaleb York added 10 and Andrew Ketterman had nine. For Frankfort, David Holsinger scored a game-high 13 points.
The Falcons took the freshman game in a nailbiter, 38-35, behind Jake Layton’s 14 points. Ian Duncan led the Miners with a game-high 15.
Mountain Ridge (7-1) travels to Broadfording on Friday. Frankfort (0-8) hosts Moorefield today.
Northern 66, No. 4 Keyser 64
ACCIDENT — Keyser went on a fourth-quarter surge, but it wasn’t enough as Northern held off the fourth-ranked Golden Tornado on Tuesday night.
The Huskies held single-digit margins at the end of the first two quarters, 16-10 and 31-26, before taking a 13-point lead (50-37) into the fourth. That was when Keyser outscored them 27-16, but it was too little too late.
Both teams had four players reach double digits in the point department. Northern was led by Tyler Yoder’s 20 points, while Jeff Eyler, Austin Hinebaugh and Kellen Hinebaugh scored 10 apiece.
The Golden Tornado were paced by Noah Broadwater’s 17 points, with Seth Healy tacking on 12 points, Drew Matlick 11 and Jack Stanislawczyk 10.
Keyser won the JV game, 56-27, with Patrick Liller scoring a game-high 14 points. Abe Schilpp led the Huskies with 10.
Northern (5-3) hosts cross-county rival Southern on Friday. Keyser (4-3) plays at home against Tucker County on Friday.
Faith 53, Calvary Christian 32
CRESAPTOWN — Finn Boehler scored a game-high 24 points and Regis Jakstys added 10 to lead visiting Faith over Calvary Christian Tuesday evening on the Eagles floor.
Calvary’s Noah Robinette led the Eagles with 10 points and Braden Rhodes added eight.
Faith led 9-6 after the first period and took control with a 22-5 second for a 20-point, 31-11 halftime lead. The Falcons scored 22 points in the second half and the Eagles had 21.
Calvary (1-6) visits New Life on Friday at 5 p.m.
