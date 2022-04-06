FROSTBURG — Bryce Snyder took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, and second-ranked Mountain Ridge used a four-run third to defeat No. 4 Northern 6-0 on Monday afternoon.
Snyder finished with a two-hitter, striking out nine while giving up only one walk. Lyle Baker relieved in the seventh and didn’t give up any hits with one strikeout.
The undefeated Miners broke the scoreless tie in the third when Tyson Shoemaker and Leuma Pua’auli reached on errors before Snyder’s base hit scored Shoemaker. Bradyn Speir then grounded to short, scoring Pua’auli who had moved to third. Snyder, now at third, and Ashton Shimko, who walked and stole second, scored on Landon McAlpine’s two-out, two-run single.
The Miners added their fifth run in the fourth when lead-off hitter Tanner Lohnas, who singled, later scored on a fielding error.
Mountain Ridge made it 6-0 in the fifth when Shimko, who singled, stole second and took third on a groundout, scored on a wild pitch.
Mountain Ridge finished with eight hits led by Pua’auli’s two singles.
Northern’s Luke Ross broke up Snyder’s no-hitter in the fifth with a base hit and Chance Ritchey doubled in the sixth.
The Huskies’ Ethan Sebold started, pitching four innings allowing five runs off of six hits with a walk, a hit batter and three strikeouts. Logan Miller finished coming on in the fifth. He struck out one while giving up a run off of two hits with a walk and a hit batter.
Mountain Ridge (6-0, 2-0 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) visits Hancock today at 4:45 p.m. while Northern (3-2, 1-2 WestMAC) is at Keyser at 4 p.m.
Calvary 7 Cumberland Valley 2
POTOMAC PARK — Calvary Christian scored two runs early, then broke open a tight game with a four-run fifth to defeat Cumberland Valley in their Mason-Dixon Christian Conference opener Monday afternoon at Jim Holler Field at the Cumberland Fairgrounds.
The Eagles finished with seven hits, led by T.J. Deal’s two singles and Levi Carrington’s two singles with two RBIs and a run scored. Noah Robinette doubled and had two RBIs and also scored a run. Eli Leith and Levi Zewatsky each had base hits and scored runs.
Robinette was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings striking out 14 while scattering nine hits and allowing only two runs without any walks.
Cumberland Valley pulled to within two with a run in the top of the fifth that made it 3-1 and then plated a run in the seventh. Keaton Barclay was their leading hitter with a double and a single. Gage Brookens and Aaron Minnior each had two singles and three others added a base hit.
Barclay was the starting pitcher, going 2 1/3 innings with only one hit with two strikeouts but he allowed five walks. He was relieved by Brookens, who also went 2 1/3 giving up four hits and four runs. Garrett Schoolor finished and had no hits with a strikeout.
Calvary (2-1 overall, 1-0 MDCC) hosts Fort Hill on Friday at 4:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.