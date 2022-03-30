PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Evan Cook hit a two-run home run, and Mountain Ridge drew nine walks to beat Petersburg, 10-0, on Tuesday.
The Miners blew the game open with a seven-run second inning, a blitz that began with Cook’s bomb. The Vikings then walked in a run, one on a Brayden Speir sac fly, one on an error, and another crossed on an Ashton Shimko double.
Mountain Ridge tacked on insurance runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to win by run rule after six.
On the mound, Bryce Snyder picked up the win after tossing four scoreless, two-hit innings with nine strikeouts to one walk. Lyle Baker and Peyton Miller threw a pair of clean innings in relief.
Snyder finished 2 for 2 with an RBI, Speir drove in two, Landon McAlpine went 1 for 3 with a run and a ribbie, and Cook tallied a trio of runs batted in.
Slade Saville and Trace Rohrbaugh notched base hits for Petersburg.
Petersburg (1-5) hosts Pocahontas County today at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge (3-0) is at No. 5 Keyser (4-1) today at 4:30 p.m.
