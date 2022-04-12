FROSTBURG — No. 2 Mountain Ridge didn’t rip the cover off the ball on Tuesday: It just flat-out beat Southern.
The Miners made the routine plays, and when they had runners in scoring position, Landon McAlpine and Bradyn Speir found a way to bring them home. On the mound, Bryce Snyder retired 13 straight batters in the middle innings.
Mountain Ridge hasn’t hit its stride yet — and neither has Southern — but on Tuesday, the Miners were just a hair better to win 4-2 and improve to 7-0 on the year.
“We somehow found a way to put the ball in play and make them make plays,” Miners head coach Todd Snyder said. “We had some timely hits and pushed across some runs. We scored when we needed to.”
Not much separated the two Western Maryland Athletic Conference foes. Both teams finished with five hits. Mountain Ridge left six runners on base and Southern stranded five.
Yet, as has been a trend for the Rams during the early stages of the season, they committed four errors, and it came back to bite them. All but one of Mountain Ridge’s runs were unearned.
“We make the routine plays and we win the ball game,” Rams head coach Dan Holler said. “I thought Tanner (Haskiell) pitched a nice game. We faced their No. 1, and I thought we hit him pretty well.
“We made some nice plays in the infield, and then we had four routine plays we didn’t make.”
After two errors put two Miners on in the third, Speir brought one in with an RBI single to level the score at one apiece. An error gave the Miners the lead in the fifth and McAlpine drove in a pair of insurance runs one batter later.
Snyder, meanwhile, settled in after allowing three consecutive hits to begin the game. Following the first inning, during which Southern plated one run on a free pass with the bags full, the right-hander tossed three consecutive three-up, three-down frames.
The senior went seven complete, striking out 10, walking one and allowing two runs on five hits. Haskiell was tabbed with the loss despite surrendering just one earned run on four hits with seven Ks and no walks in five innings.
It may not have seemed like it at the time, but shortstop Uma Pua’auli made the biggest play of the game during the top of the first inning.
After Southern loaded the bases with no outs and crossed a run via a walk, Snyder got one out with a strikeout. Jared Haskiell then laced a hard liner in the 5-6 hole; however, Pua’auli made a diving snag that likely kept two more runs off the scoreboard.
Snyder came back and struck out the final batter to keep the damage at just one run and avoid disaster.
“He had a pretty good game there,” Todd Snyder said of his junior shortstop. “That was key. That helped us get out of the inning.”
Five Mountain Ridge hitters combined for its five hits. Snyder doubled for the Miners’ lone extra-base hit.
The top of Southern’s line-up went 5 for 10, led by Will Moon and Haskiell, who both had multi-hit games. The Rams’ bottom-six hitters combined to go 0 for 17.
Up next, Southern (1-5) hosts Meyersdale on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge hosts Musselman on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
The Miners may not have played to their potential yet, but they’ve played seven games, and they’ve walked away with seven wins. Luckily for them, there’s still plenty of season left to figure it out before the playoffs.
“From the experience we had coming back from last year, a couple kids who have played since their freshman year, we’re still making some miscues in the field,” coach Snyder said. “At the plate, our approach has got to get a little better.
“We’re finding a way to make plays, and we’re finding a way to get runs when we need to get runs. As long as we can continue to do that, a win’s a win.”
