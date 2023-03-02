FROSTBURG — For the first time in school history, a Mountain Ridge basketball team is going to the state tournament.
The Miners' boys counterparts were close last year, falling in the region final to Southern, but the girls finished the job in 2023 against Fort Hill behind the hot shooting of Sydney Snyder and their dominance on the boards.
Snyder hit the dagger from beyond the arc with 2:10 remaining, and second-seeded Mountain Ridge cut down the nets for the first time with a 47-39 victory in the Class 1A West Region I finals on Wednesday night.
"It's extremely gratifying, rewarding to get these girls through here," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "They've worked so hard."
Mountain Ridge (18-6) advances to the state quarterfinals, where, as of Wednesday night, it was tied for the No. 4 seed with Snow Hill — the Miners' next opponent.
Because the two teams entered the playoffs with matching 14-6 records and didn't play during the regular season, a coin flip will decide who is the host of that contest.
The Mountain Ridge victory Wednesday was additionally sweet due to how the Miners' season ended in 2022.
The moment seemed too big for Mountain Ridge in last year's region semifinals, as Fort Hill rolled 45-28 en route to the region title and an eventual berth in the state semifinals.
With that same core group of players, Mountain Ridge exercised its demons to achieve what no basketball team has done since the school opened its doors in 2007.
"We laid an egg last year," Duncan said. "That's the kind of thing that fuels you during the offseason. We didn't make a big deal out of it because we didn't want to give the girls any extra pressure. But to beat them, the defending region champions and to be the first region champion of basketball at Mountain Ridge High School, it's a special feeling."
Fort Hill (10-11) saw its miraculous playoff run come to an end, which featured a pair of road victories at No. 4 Northern, 74-68, in overtime and No. 1 Allegany, 55-52.
"We played with everything a couple nights ago and we didn't have much recovery," Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. "We tried our best with what was handed to us, and it just didn't fall our way tonight."
After a physically demanding first half, which Mountain Ridge exited ahead 20-17, the Miners broke the game open with a 12-2 run in the third period. The flurry was spearheaded by Reghan Sivic, who scored half of those points on three field goals. She finished with 13.
Snyder, who ended with a game-high 24 points and five 3-pointers, sunk a trey to give the Miners a game-high 37-25 lead with 6:12 to play in the fourth, but Fort Hill refused to quit.
The Sentinels answered with a 7-0 burst to get within 37-32 with 4:16 remaining following an Alayzia Trimble put-back.
However, Snyder drilled the dagger from the top of the key that put Mountain Ridge ahead by eight points with 2:10 to play.
Snyder was in danger of not finishing the game after picking up her fourth foul early in the decider, but she played every minute until the buzzer sounded.
"Normally I'm in my head a lot, and tonight I was just letting her fly," Snyder said. "I knew I had to score."
The officials allowed both teams to play, and the result was a hyper-physical contest and a low-scoring first half.
Both teams struggled to get anything to fall, but Mountain Ridge took advantage of the offensive glass, which yielded the Miners six first-quarter free throws — they made four of them.
Snyder made a pair of buckets in the first period to give Mountain Ridge lead 11-6 after one, and she put the Miners up 20-11 with 2:20 left in the half with a 3-pointer.
Yet, Mountain Ridge center Bayleigh Lamberson was forced out of the game in foul trouble for the final 5:22 of the half, and Fort Hill took advantage.
Sophomore Lindsay Fleming went on a personal 6-0 run to get Fort Hill within three at the break. She leveled the score at 20-all with a trey shortly after the start of the third quarter, but that's when Mountain Ridge pulled away for good.
Another Fort Hill underclassman in freshman Aubry Spangler had her second consecutive double-figure playoff game in a row, scoring all 10 of her team-high point total after halftime.
Karli O'Neal added eight points, and Kayijah George scored six. Rhegan Lamberson tallied six points for Mountain Ridge.
Bayleigh Lamberson and Eliza Duncan also played key roles for the Miners. Lamberson was a force on the defensive glass, and Duncan did well holding Fort Hill's leading scorer, Carly Bennett, to four points.
While Mountain Ridge has already achieved one of the goals it set at the beginning of the season, there's still more basketball to be played.
Whether it's a game in the friendly confines of Frostburg or 275 miles away at Snow Hill, the Miners are ready to make their mark.
In a year of firsts, what's one more?
"This is someplace we've not been before," coach Duncan said. "Our expectation is to go and compete."
