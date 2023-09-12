FROSTBURG — No. 2 Mountain Ridge shut out No. 4 Southern on Tuesday at Miner Stadium.
The Miners (3-0) shared the ball effectively with seven goals coming off assists by six different players.
Sydney Snyder scored off a Meredith Munday pass for the opening goal. Munday scored off an Isabella Robison pass about four minutes later.
Robison found the back of the net off a Snyder feed and Lila Robison ended the half with a goal off a Munday assist.
Snyder opened the second half with a direct kick goal. She assisted Rhegan Lamberson for a score about 10 minutes later.
Allie Knieriem scored off a Munday feed and Munday finished the scoring off a Snyder pass.
The Miners took 30 shots including 23 on goal. The Rams (1-2-1) were held to two shots with none on goal.
Mountain Ridge had a 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Addison Tasker saved 13 shots for Southern and Akira Spiker saved two.
Taylor Lamberson started in goal for the Miners, but did not record a save.
Both teams host Bishop Walsh for their next game. Mountain Ridge hosts the Spartans on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Rams welcome Bishop Walsh on Tuesday.
