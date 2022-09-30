FROSTBURG — For the first time since 2018, Frankfort returns to the Mountain City to take on Mountain Ridge in Homecoming in a battle of unbeatens and two of the area’s top three teams.
Both teams are streaking coming into Miner Stadium as two of the top three offenses in the area, with the Miners averaging 50.5 points per game and the Falcons 41.8. Mountain Ridge has yielded 12.5 points per game while the Frankfort defense has allowed only 8.4 points per game.
“They have a very good team,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “You watch them on tape, and I think they’re very similar to what they were last year. Impressed with their speed and quickness on both sides of the ball, and the quickness and size they have on the line.”
“I think this week is going to be a very good indicator for whether we’re finding our stride. We’re getting into some stiff competition,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson, whose Miners host No. 1 Fort Hill next week. “I think these are going to be defining moments for this team. This week, we’ll start with that. People will point to Frankfort’s schedule, but No. 1, they beat a feisty Northern team, and No. 2, Frankfort has taken care of business. They’ve beaten who they were supposed to and, just as importantly, they looked good doing it.”
The Miners, ranked No. 2 in every Area Top Five poll this season, are led by quarterback Uma Pua’auli, the area’s leading passer and second-leading rusher.
“I watched him in 7 on 7,” Whiteman said, “and he has a strong arm, very accurate. Very good running the ball. (Bryce Snyder) was good running the ball, but he was more of a power guy. Uma’s speed, being able to roll out and throw on the run is a deadly combination.
“But, at the same time, the Frankfort Falcons have some good athletic football players too.”
The senior QB is 53 of 84 for 677 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions with 40 carries for 346 yards and five TDs.
Opposite of him is No. 3 Frankfort quarterback Luke Robinette, who Patterson sees as the key to slowing down the Falcons’ high-octane offense.
“You just never know when he’s going to pull the ball,” Patterson said of Robinette. “He never leaves the field, plays on defense and special teams. That’s one of the things about Frankfort. Here, we try to work on our rotations and try to limit our two-way players. At Frankfort, they seem to have a bunch of kids that never step off the field. They’re always going full tilt, always playing as hard as they can and it’s quite impressive. Robinette is the key to what they do. You better have a key on him or he’s going to hurt you.”
For Patterson’s Miners, there couldn’t be many more distractions heading into this evening’s contest, with student-athletes participating in Homecoming Week activities, plus the staff development day closing Allegany County Public Schools today. In addition, the Miners’ new uniforms were handed out this week and will be worn for the first time tonight.
With the Fort Hill game on the horizon, Patterson assured that his kids are focused on the task at hand: a very good Frankfort team.
“Nobody’s mentioned the F word around here all year, to be honest with you,” Patterson said. “There’s been some rumblings with coaches, but the kids haven’t brought it up at all. I don’t think this is a trap game for them just because, like I told the kids this week, when Sefa took over the middle school team, my seniors were seventh graders and Frankfort whipped their (butts). It was ugly. These kids grew up playing against each other, so they know what to expect. I don’t think they have the opportunity to overlook Frankfort.”
Kickoff tonight in Frostburg is 7 p.m., with the AccuWeather forecast putting the kickoff temperature at 54 degrees.
“Definitely going to have our work cut out for us,” Whiteman said. “Going to need to have sustained drives, work the clock, limit turnovers and limit big plays.
“Should be an exciting night. Two undefeated teams. Two area teams. It’s Homecoming up there, so we expect an electrifying crowd and great night of high school football.”
“We have to capture the momentum,” Patterson added.”We think it’ll be a big crowd. Our crowd will be ready to go and Frankfort always brings a great crowd with them. We have to jump on them early. I’d love to see it be a four quarter game in what should be a great test for us.”
