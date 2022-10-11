CUMBERLAND — Mountain Ridge, backed by three second-half goals, used a pair of goal involvements from Clemente diez Leiva and Brendan Kline, as the second-ranked Miners overwhelmed No. 1 Allegany, 4-1, on Monday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The first 15 minutes featured end-to-end action with multiple scoring chances for both sides, the clearest of which came when diez Leiva was played in behind the Allegany defense, bullying a defender off his shoulder before going one-on-one with Alco goalkeeper Ryder Bernard. Diez Leiva tried to place it in the bottom right corner, but Bernard was able to sprawl out and parry the ball away to keep the game goalless.
Bernard was tasked with making another diving save less than three minutes later on a long-distance shot by Evan Cook.
This time, however, Bernard’s spectacular save made it to the byline, where Mountain Ridge’s Walker Barclay was there to play a pass to the goal mouth with Charlie Simpson there to tap it in and give the Miners the lead for good.
“I thought we came out and really executed well,” said Mountain Ridge assistant coach Rocky Reed, who was filling in for head coach Tim Nightengale who is currently out with COVID. “Not having Coach Nightengale here, and Liam Shaw, we kind of rallied behind them and played well.
“But the boys came out with a game plan and I thought we executed it well. Allegany, obviously, it’s a battle between us. The last eight minutes of the first half, I think they kind of took over. I thought we came back out and settled down and played Mountain Ridge soccer and was able to execute our game plan to the best.”
The Campers controlled much of the rest of the half, but Mountain Ridge took a 1-0 lead into the break.
“They went out and we stuck to our system early on, got some chances,” said first-year Allegany head coach Blake Geatz. “It’s just as simple as we didn’t match their intensity in the second half. I told them that this is a team that you can’t let overmatch your level. It’s as simple as that. They went out there, they wanted the ball more. They were on the 50-50s, they were on the seconds, they were on the thirds, they made it happen.
“But we were looking good in the first half. I think that goal got them down a little bit. That’s the first time, I think, they’ve been down 1-0. I told them after the game that we have to get better with experiencing adversity.”
The Miners, desperate to double their lead, came out firing in the second half and did just that less than seven minutes in when Kline played a free kick from five yards inside his own half toward the top of the penalty area, where diez Leiva spun to his right and fired a shot on the half volley to make it a two-goal game at the 33:09 mark.
Just over four minutes later, Mountain Ridge appeared to put the game to bed thanks to the efforts of Caleb Langham, who showed off some footwork to get past an Allegany player before Kline played an aerial pass toward the Campers’ back line. From there, Will Haberlein was able to get in behind and find the back of the net for a 3-0 lead with 29:51 remaining.
“Coach Nightengale, Coach Shimko, myself, Coach Sweitzer, we stress to win the 50-50 balls,” Reed said. “Don’t let them dictate the game. Try to take over and work back to the ball and be the first to the ball and win the ball in the air. At times, especially in the first half, I thought we were kind of lackadaisical, especially in the middle of the field. We’re kicking our own goal kicks and (Allegany) is winning the ball. We told them at halftime that we’ve got to win every 50-50 ball and we’ve got to put pressure on them. Teams like Allegany that are really high-skilled, when you put pressure on them, they’re bound to make mistakes if we keep within ourselves and play the way we’re capable of playing.”
Allegany wasn’t done, however, as Liam Mowbray played a cross into the box from the top right of the 18-yard box, where Caedon Wallace was at the right place at the right time to bury a shot from close range and get some momentum back on the Campers’ side with 10:10 to play.
But any hope of a comeback was dashed just 20 seconds later when diez Leiva drove toward the box before laying it off to Cook, who curled a left-footed shot into the right side of the goal to put the score at its final.
“I think just our overall play,” Reed said of the difference between the last meeting with Allegany, a 1-1 double-overtime thriller in Frostburg just under three weeks ago. “Both teams know what each other’s game plan is. I think our preparation up to today has been really good work as far as on the practice field is concerned. We carried that over and kept the momentum going right into this game. We’re trying to improve every day. We’re doing the little things. We always tell them to take care of the little things and the big things take care of themselves. I thought we did that well.”
While providing a rematch from the tie in Frostburg, the game was also a glimpse at a possible matchup for the West Region I title game in a few weeks.
“It all goes back to adversity I think,” Geatz said. “They haven’t experienced what it’s like to fight when you’re down. They haven’t done that all season. The last time we played Mountain Ridge, we went up 1-0, then they were like, ‘Oh, shoot’ when Mountain Ridge scored a goal. We didn’t handle that well.
“Hopefully, now that we’ve experienced that twice, adversity is going to kick them in the butt a little and get their heads in the right place. … They’ve got a long way to go, and I tell them that all the time in practice. I just told them in there. They’re not a state championship team yet. They’ve got steps that they have to make. They can be, but they’re not yet.”
Mountain Ridge led in shot attempts (16-8) and shots on goal (9-3), while Allegany held a slight edge in corner kicks (4-3). Bernard made five saves while Miners’ goalkeeper Ethan Wilt stopped a pair of shots.
Allegany (8-1-1) travels to No. 4 Frankfort on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
“Frankfort’s a good team, a well-coached team,” Geatz said. “We’ve got to go to their place, a grass field. It’ll be a different tempo than this. But I told them if they come out and have a first half like they had a second half today, Frankfort is a team that will humble them again.”
Mountain Ridge (9-0-2) hosts Clear Spring on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“It’s kudos to these boys,” said Reed. “They’ve worked their tails off these past couple of weeks. We always stress that the next game is the biggest game. We don’t look forward. Our next biggest game now is Saturday, so we’ll come out and try to prepare for that against a good Clear Spring team.”
