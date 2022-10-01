FROSTBURG — No. 2 Mountain Ridge had three things on its to-do list heading into a matchup of unbeatens against No. 3 Frankfort. The Miners checked off all three over the course of Friday night at Miner Stadium, collecting a 36-0 shutout over the Falcons at Homecoming.
First up on the list was trying to shut down Frankfort’s rugged dual-threat QB, Luke Robinette. The senior quarterback finished 3 of 7 for 20 yards and his rushing totals took a hit thanks to back-to-back sacks for 12-yard losses apiece during a third-quarter drive.
“We thought that overall we were happy with our performance,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson. “Missed some key things, but we are really happy to shut out a team like that. They have some really good backs, really good runners.
“For the most part, we hemmed in Robinette, and that was really where the game plan started. So defensively we’re happy with that. I thought our backs ran really hard. Once we figured out the five-man front, I thought our line did a really nice job of coming off and starting to control things. I think our depth played a factor in on that too. Overall, happy with that performance.”
“Luke Robinette, he’s a really good kid and a really good QB,” Mountain Ridge offensive and defensive lineman Peyton Miller added. “He’s big, he’s fast. He kind of reminds me of like what we had with Bryce (Snyder) last year in a big runner. So we did a lot with containing him.
“(Parker VanMeter) is really big, so we had to stack the box. It takes at least two people to bring down him. Going against Wing-T offenses, you’ve just got to be prepared for all the runs.”
The Miners dominated in total offense, 390-103, had 22 first downs to Frankfort’s six and limited the Falcon run game to 83 yards on 24 carries.
“Well, we got beat by a better team,” said Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman. “They’ve got a lot of team speed and we knew that coming in. We were hoping we could keep it a little closer, but we shot ourselves in the foot numerous times with turnovers and things like that. But hats off to them. They did a good job. They played their game, they beat us.
“I was proud of the kids, though, because I thought we battled. We didn’t quit. Sometimes you get in a game like this and it’s easy for a team to roll over and quit. We didn’t do that, so that’s a good sign. We’re 5-1, we still have a lot to play for. The fact that we battled through that, I think that showed a lot of good things about the character of our kids.”
Second on the Miners’ to-do list was limiting the Falcons’ return game a week after Frankfort used multiple long returns to help defeat Northern.
After Andrew Ketterman booted the opening kickoff to the up-men on Frankfort’s kick return team for a five-yard gain, Landon McAlpine booted the Miners’ next two kickoffs for touchbacks, the second of which came after the Miners had built a 14-0 lead.
“Having Landon healthy now and able to kick for us is a big deal,” Patterson said. “We’ve kind of kept him on the shelf. It was his right ankle that was hurt and he’s a right-footed kicker. So having him back to do what he can do is a really big deal. It was shades of Ashton Shimko there for a while. Our coaches, you could just hear a sigh of relief when that ball would get near the end zone.
“But our coverage team, to be honest with you, has improved. Those guys get down there, they’re hungry, looking for the ball and do a nice job covering kicks for us. I thought the special teams at worst were even for us, but we probably had a little bit of an advantage.”
McAlpine was also 4 for 4 on point-after tries, with a bad snap as the rain started to fall in the third quarter forcing a two-point pass from Will Patterson to Parker Ferraro.
Last on Mountain Ridge’s to-do list was to win the turnover battle, which it did, 3-0.
Two plays after Jaden Lee’s one-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 at 6:47 in the second quarter, Garrett Michaels forced a fumble that was recovered at the Frankfort 47 by Will Patterson.
The Miners capitalized 10 plays later on a one-yard QB sneak for a TD by Uma Pua’auli, who also threw a first-quarter touchdown to Austin Frost from 12 yards out to open the scoring.
With a 21-0 lead at the break, Pua’auli more-than-doubled his rushing tally at the time with a 72-yard touchdown scamper on the second play from scrimmage in the second half.
On the third play of the ensuing Frankfort drive, Hunter Clise recovered a fumble to swipe away momentum after Frankfort picked up first downs on a 12-yard run from Tyrique Powell and a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Miners at the end of a nine-yard run by Jason Fontenot.
With a 29-0 lead heading into the fourth, Connor Guy scored on a three-yard run on the third play from scrimmage to open the frame to put the score at its final.
But the Miners had one more turnover up its sleeve, with Miller making quite an acrobatic interception diving backward and coming down with the ball to give his offense the ball back to run out the clock.
“It’s amazing,” Miller said. “It’s my first pick. It’s crazy getting a pick playing both ways, D-line, O-line. Definitely something I’ll always remember on Homecoming night.”
“Always good to win the turnover battle,” coach Patterson said. “Always good to go up three in that phase. Super proud of our offense for not turning the ball over. It’s our first game, I think, this season when we didn’t turn the ball over, so I’m super proud of that.
“We work ball security all the time. We have what we call Turnover Tuesday — we work offensively protecting the ball and, of course, defensively trying to get the ball off those guys. And those were key parts of the game. Anytime they had some momentum, it seemed like we took the ball off of them. So, super proud of that and we’re happy with that performance.”
Pua’auli led the charge offensively for the Miners in addition to his three touchdowns, going 8 of 17 through the air for 65 yards while rushing 13 times for 147 yards. He completed passes to six different receivers, with a 17-yard catch by Xzavier Payton being the longest Mountain Ridge completion of the night.
Guy added 85 yards on six carries — all in the second half — while Will Patterson added 39 yards, Lee had 29 yards and Frost finished with 25 yards.
“We played good,” Miller said. “We played a full four quarters, and that’s what we needed. The offense got stopped a couple of times. We’re going to put some work in in practice, fix the holes we missed, fix everything up front. That’s really where it starts, O-line.”
VanMeter was Frankfort’s leading ball carrier with 39 yards on nine attempts. Fontenot added six rushes for 33 yards.
“We’ll be all right,” Whiteman said. “We’ll learn from this. We’ll watch the film, correct our mistakes, learn from what we did wrong. We have four big games coming up that are going to have playoff implications. Still a long way to go. We can’t let this one game define our season, at all, so we’ll be OK. We’ll bounce back. There’ll be some good things coming from the Frankfort Falcons here over the next few weeks.”
The Falcons will host Spring Mills on Friday at 7 p.m.
Next up for the Miners (5-0) is another highly-anticipated matchup with top-ranked Fort Hill, who slugged Oakdale, 49-21, on Friday to remain undefeated at 5-0.
“I have hardly seen any film on Fort Hill,” coach Patterson said. “I came to their scrimmage here when they played New Town. But I haven’t peeked ahead at all. We wanted to take care of business with Frankfort because we knew they were a good team.
“Obviously, if Fort Hill did what they did with Oakdale tonight, they’re going to be a juggernaut again. You know their speed’s going to be an issue. So we’ve got to shore up our edges. We’ve got to move the ball, we’ve got to possess the ball against them. So we’re going to have to play a near-perfect game to beat Fort Hill.”
