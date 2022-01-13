CLEAR SPRING — No. 2 Mountain Ridge mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback, but it wasn't enough to overcome its slow start in a 67-64 loss to Clear Spring on Thursday night.
Clear Spring shocked the Miners with a 23-9 lead after eight minutes, with Dillon Albowicz accounting for nine in the frame. The Blazers' Jakob Hull and Hutson Trobaugh each hit threes and scored five.
The next two quarters were even. Mountain Ridge clawed into the Clear Spring lead, trailing 37-27 at the half. However, Trobaugh got hot in the third, in which he had 10 points, to push the Blazers ahead 68-53 entering the fourth.
Mountain Ridge waged a comeback led by Uma Pua'auli, who hit three triples in the period, and Nathaniel Washington, who scored six points. The Miners outscored Clear Spring in the decider, 21-9, but couldn't make up the difference.
Washington scored a game-high 20 points in the loss, and Pua'auli added 18. Amare Kennedy and Peyton Miller also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bryce Snyder garnered five.
Trobaugh guided Clear Spring with 18 points, Hull tallied 15 and Kannon Shives scored 14.
The Miners won the junior varsity game 43-33. David Miller and Andrew Ketterman were the high scorers with 12 points apiece. Clayton Knade led Clear Spring with 13.
Mountain Ridge (7-2) is at Broadfording today at 7:30 p.m.
Frankfort 63
Moorefield 49
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Bryson Lane, Luke Robinette and Tyson Spencer combined for 37 points as Frankfort shot 6 for 6 from the foul line down the stretch to pick up its first win of the season on Thursday night.
Lane led the Falcons (1-8) with 15 points on seven field goals, including a 3-pointer. Luke Robinette added 12 points on six buckets.
Spencer had 10 on two field goals, including a 3, and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Spencer and David Jackson accounted for all of Frankfort's production from the charity stripe, where it shot 12 of 14 as a team — Jackson was 7 of 8 to finish with seven points.
Cameron Layton added eight points and Cam Lynch had seven in a see-saw battle that had Frankfort leading 16-13 at the end of one and Moorefield ahead 30-28 at halftime. The game was tied at 39 entering the fourth.
Coleman Mongold led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 20 points on nine field goals, including a pair from beyond the arc. Ronnie Greist tacked on 14 and Levi Thompson had eight.
Moorefield won the junior varsity game, 42-28, behind a 12-point performance from Adam Landes. Tyrique Powell led Frankfort with nine points.
The Falcons' freshman team won on the road at East Fairmont on Thursday night.
Frankfort is scheduled to play Clay County at Lincoln on Monday, pending Sunday's snowstorm. Moorefield (2-7) is at Keyser on Tuesday.
