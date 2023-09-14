FROSTBURG — No. 2 Mountain Ridge proved the value of an experienced team, overwhelming Bishop Walsh 12-1 on Thursday at Miners Stadium.
The Miners (4-0) controlled possession almost exclusively and finished with 42 combined shots.
"The girls came out and played well," Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. "We moved the ball, we got some early opportunities and took advantage of some things. Took advantage of our speed in different spots."
Experience was a big factor on Thursday. Mountain Ridge has nine upperclassmen including six seniors. The Spartans (0-2) have four, but also have two starters who previously never played soccer. Several others are also on the volleyball or cheerleading teams.
"It was a long night," Bishop Walsh head coach Whitey Hoppert said. "That's gonna be one of the best teams we're gonna play all year. They're very skilled in passing, in spacing. I can tell our girls don't chase the ball which we did a nice job. The triangles Mountain Ridge sets up to get down the field are very good. Our inexperience is gonna show all year. Tonight, it got exposed."
Hoppert has discussed after each of the Spartans first two games how the inexperience adds a challenge to staying competitive this year.
"We knew what we were coming into," Hoppert said. "This is probably one of the best teams in the area. We know we're not one of the best teams in the area."
It didn't take long for Mountain Ridge to take the lead. About five minutes in, Allie Knieriem found Meredith Munday who scored in the bottom left corner.
Less than a minute later, Munday scored again off a Sydney Snyder assist.
"She can score quick," coach Snyder said. "She does a really good job. She understands her position on that outside. She's starting to understand more of when to come in and when to stay out."
Fiona Ruddell connected with Isabella Robison who shot right down the middle into the back of the net, increasing the Miner lead to 3-0.
"We were really trying to possess the ball and get the ball," coach Snyder said. "You work the ball around, work our lanes. Make our outside runs when they were there. Make our inside runs when they develop."
After 13 minutes without a shot, Lydia Vassilliadi scored on a free kick for Bishop Walsh.
"It helped us because that was our first goal this year," Hoppert said. "We practiced free kicks from that spot. From my angle, it was a beautiful shot."
It would be the Spartans final shot of the game, as the Mountain Ridge defense prevented them from holding the ball for more than a few seconds.
"Once you get down two or three goals, especially knowing the team we have, our girls at this point are just having fun," Hoppert said. "They wanna be competitive, realistically, we weren't gonna be competitive tonight. At halftime, I told them we're not gonna win. So go out and have fun. Are they gonna continue to score, probably. We don't have playoffs or championships. They don't know if they're doing the right thing or the wrong thing."
Snyder, Robison, Jazmin White, Knieriem and Munday added goals in the first half.
"We were taking some quality shots," coach Snyder said. "I thought at times we should've taken a shot where we had a touch too much. But I was really pleased."
Munday recorded a hat trick in the first half and also earned two assists.
"She can beat you on the outside, she can beat you on the inside," coach Snyder said. "She does a really nice job for us on the outside."
Mountain Ridge led 8-1 at halftime and held a 26-1 advantage in shots.
In the second half, Snyder scored a pair of goals to open the half to clinch a hat trick.
"Syd was looking to distribute tonight." coach Snyder said. "We lay her high and she gets a lot of attention. That helps things for Meredith that she's willing to give it up. That's what we're trying to stress to all the girls."
Kylee Kiddy and Ines Lopes also scored for the Miners. Lopes is a foreign exchange student from Portugal who is in her first season at Mountain Ridge.
"That was really good, the girls were really cheering for her," coach Snyder said of Lopes. "They were trying to get her an opportunity and she took advantage of it."
Reece Rizzo, Knieriem, Lyla Robison and Munday each had two assists for Mountain Ridge. Snyder, Fiona Ruddell and White each had one.
Rachel Wharton recorded 14 saves for the Spartans.
"For never playing in goal before, she's been doing good," Hoppert said. "She saved a few I didn't think she would. In my opinion, I don't think she's letting any easy ones go in."
Taylor Lamberson started in goal for the Miners but did not record a save.
Hoppert said he hopes to be competitive against similar size schools while acknowledging the challenge of facing some of the larger schools on the schedule.
"When we play smaller size schools that are our size, I expect us to be competitive," Hoppert said. "The draw is just about the same as far as the amount of girls that play. Berkeley Springs is a smaller school, I look for the Frankfort game to be a good game. I look for our next game against Fort Hill to be better because that's our homecoming game. The bigger schools, the Allegany's, Mountain Ridge's, Northern's and Southern's, can we compete with them, to a point."
Both teams next games are in Garrett County. Bishop Walsh heads to No. 4 Southern on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Mountain Ridge travels to play No. 3 Northern on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.