OAKLAND — No. 2 Mountain Ridge scored seven touchdowns in the first half to crush Southern, 49-0, in the teams' opener Friday night.
The Miners (1-0) had a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and 49-0 at halftime. They out-gained Southern, 237-41, and held a 7-5 edge in first downs.
Mountain Ridge senior Will Patterson completed all five of his passes for 76 yards and three touchdowns — two with his arm and one on the ground. He rushed for a game-high 48 yards on three touches.
Patterson began the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run at the 9:41 mark of the first quarter. Austin Frost followed with a two-yard rushing TD (5:37), and Andrew Ketterman found the end zone on a two-yard blocked punt return (4:06) for a 21-0 Miners lead after one.
Garrett Michaels punched in a touchdown on a run of four yards at the 9:15 mark of the second quarter. Ketterman returned a short Southern punt 17 yards for a score (7:32), he caught a 25-yard TD pass from Patterson (5:15) and Patterson linked up with David Miller from 15 yards out (0:52) for Mountain Ridge's final points of the night.
The Miners recovered two fumbles. Parker Ferraro and Brody VanMeter came up with the loose balls. Tyler Cook was 7 for 7 on PATs.
Southern's Ben Nazelrod recovered a fumble. Elek Taylor was the Rams' top ball carrier, gaining 42 yards on 21 carries.
Mountain Ridge hits the road to take on Cactoctin (0-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Southern hosts Moorefield (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hedgesville 25, No. 5 Keyser 7
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Hedgesville outscored Keyser, 12-0, after halftime Friday to pull away and hand the Golden Tornado their first defeat of the season.
Leading 13-7 at halftime, Hedgesville scored a touchdown in each the third and fourth quarters to garner some separation. Dalton Harper and Za'ki Bryant punched in runs.
Hedgesville struck first when Dalton Harper hooked up with Demonte Martin for a 30-yard score with 4:26 left in the first to make it 6-0.
Keyser took the lead on a 22-yard pitch and catch from Logan Rotruck to Chase Davis. However, a long kick-off return set up a short touchdown run by Harper for a 13-7 Eagles edge at the half.
Keyser (1-1) will look to regroup during its bye week before taking on Berkeley Springs on Friday, Sept. 15.
Moorefield 61, Pocahontas Co. 20
DUNMORE, W.Va. — Moorefield took out its frustration after a season-opening loss to Frankfort by bludgeoning Pocahontas County Friday to the tune of 368 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets (1-1) were up 10-0 after the first quarter, 40-6 at halftime and 61-12 after three periods.
Adam Landes led the charge with 137 yards and two touchdowns on eight gives, and Axton Runions also eclipsed 100 yards with 129 and two TDs on 11 carries.
Quarterback Tyson Arnold scored two touchdowns with his legs and completed 4 of 8 passes for 68 yards, including a 51-yard strike to Addison Wilson for six points.
Pocahontas County gained 252 total yards offense and had 13 first downs but were just 3 for 11 on third downs and threw two interceptions.
Moorefield is at Southern on Friday at 7 p.m.
East Hardy 32, Pendleton County 13
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — East Hardy built a 24-7 lead at the half to cruise to its first win at Pendleton County on Friday.
After a 30-yard field goal by Levi Price at the 8:03 mark of the first quarter, Eli Mathias exploded for a 78-yard touchdown catch for a 10-0 Cougar lead with 2:19 to play in the first.
Pendleton County set up a short field inside East Hardy's 10-yard line after a bad snap, and Chase Owens punched it in soon after to trim the Wildcats' deficit to 10-7 with 6:24 left in the opening half.
However, the Cougars answered with a pair of touchdown passes late in the second quarter and added an interception return for a touchdown in the third period to pull away for good.
East Hardy (1-1) hosts Tucker County (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
