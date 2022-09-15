FROSTBURG — No. 2 Mountain Ridge scored three second-half goals to pull away from Northern, 4-0, on Tuesday and remain unbeaten on the young season.
Charlie Simpson gave the Miners a 1-0 lead just 32 seconds into the contest, but the Huskies and goalkeeper Wyatt Hull kept the deficit at a goal for the remainder of the opening half.
However, Mountain Ridge finally broke through with 17:18 left in the contest when Evan Cook found the back of the net, assisted by Tyler Cook.
Will Haberlein tacked on another goal to further the cushion, assisted by Ethan Wilt, five minutes later, and Brendan Kline accounted for the Miners’ fourth and final goal with an unassisted score with 10:37 left on the game clock.
Mountain Ridge outshot Northern, 21-1, and had a 7-1 edge in corner kicks. Miners goalkeeper Brycen Ritchie was tasked with making just one save for the clean sheet, as the Mountain Ridge defense delivered another dominant performance.
Mountain Ridge (3-0-1) hosts Williamsport on Thursday at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 5 Southern 0
OAKLAND — Matt Russo and Chris Manherz each scored two goals to lead Bishop Walsh to a 5-0 win at Southern on Monday.
Manherz opened the scoring at 16:36 of the first half on an assist by Caio Zuben. Cam Hein scored on an assist by David DiNola at 11:53. Russo closed the first half scoring at 1:35 on an assist by Jake Nowaczyk.
Manherz scored the first goal of the second half on an assist by Hein at 32:05. Russo completed the scoring at 2:49 on a header off of DiNola’s second assist.
Mathew Eans picked up his first shutout of the season and had three saves in goal for BW on six Southern shots, three on goal. Zach Brown had one save and Allen Keefer had four saves for Southern. BW had 15 shots, 12 on goal, and led in corner kicks 12 to 3.
Bishop Walsh (4-0-1) was at Hyndman on Wednesday. The Spartans are at Northern (1-3) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Southern (0-5) is at No. 1 Allegany (3-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Frankfort 7 Berkeley Springs 1
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Carson Adams scored five goals, and No. 5 Frankfort decimated Berkeley Springs on Tuesday.
The Falcons (4-1-1) took a 3-0 lead into intermission. Adams gave them a 1-0 edge with 32:07 left in the half on an assist from Braxton Pyles. Steven Shambaugh pierced the goalmouth, assisted by Cam Lynch, with 22 minutes left, and Adams and Pyles hooked up again for Frankfort’s final score of the half.
Adams scored the Falcons’ first two goals of the second half. The first was an unassisted tally with 33:52 left and the second, assisted by Hayden Whetsel, came three-and-a-half minutes later.
Whetsel garnered Frankfort’s sixth goal on a penalty kick with 2:56 left, and Adams and Lynch connected for Adams’ fifth, and the Falcons’ final goal, of the contest.
Frankfort hosts Petersburg (0-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
