ACCIDENT — Ethan Sebold pitched a complete game one-hitter, leading No. 2 Northern to a 10-0 shutout over Albert Gallatin on Thursday.
Sebold did not issue any walks while striking out seven for the Huskies (11-3). He also went deep in the second for a solo home run to give Northern a 1-0 lead.
Wally Brands had three hits, leading the Huskies. Cole Folk had a pair of hits.
Bryce Barton recorded the lone hit for the Colonials, a single to lead off the fourth inning.
Albert Gallatin used four pitchers with Matt Malinsky lasting the longest. He went three innings and allowed eight hits, seven runs and a walk with a strikeout.
Northern hosts Southern on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort shuts out Moorefield
SHORT GAP, W.Va — Frankfort's pitching staff struck out 10 while holding Moorefield to seven hits in a 10-0 shutout on Thursday.
The Falcons (9-7) were led by the duo of Cam Lynch and Jaxon Hare. Lynch went four innings, allowing three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Hare went two innings, allowing four hits with two strikeouts.
Noah Raines led Frankfort with three hits while Hare had two hits.
Trevor Baldwin went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 12 hits, eight earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts for the Yellow Jackets (6-9).
Oliver Crites had two hits for Moorefield.
Moorefield hosts Musselman on Saturday at 1 p.m. Frankfort hosts Jefferson on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
No. 3 Keyser edges Fairmont Senior
KEYSER, W.Va. — Logan Rotruck hit a go-ahead single in the fifth, and Noah Broadwater held Fairmont Senior scoreless the rest of the way to push No. 3 Keyser to a 7-6 win on Wednesday.
The victory was the Golden Tornado's seventh in a row and pushed their record to 11-4. It also avenged a pair of regional losses to the Polar Bears (13-3) to end the 2022 campaign.
Rotruck had the big stick for Keyser Wednesday, hitting safely a team-high three times with three RBIs. Broadwater, Seth Healy, Josh Shoemaker and Chase Davis tallied two hits apiece. Davis doubled and drove in three runs.
Broadwater picked up the win on the mound, tossing three shutout innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts.
Logan Canfield took the loss for Fairmont Senior, surrendering six runs on 10 hits in four innings.
Keyser out-hit the Polar Bears, 12-8. Cam Peschl, Hayden Jones and Dominick Barone notched two hits apiece for Fairmont Senior.
Keyser hosts Mountain Ridge (5-5) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
