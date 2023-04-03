FROSTBURG — Northern didn't play its normal game Monday, but pitching and defense gave the Huskies a chance.
Phil Carr's Northern teams have won more than 400 games by getting down bunts and taking advantage of slight openings. Against Mountain Ridge, the Huskies uncharacteristically left the bases full in four straight innings; they failed all three sacrifice attempts.
However, righthanded pitcher Luke Ross threw a one-run gem into the seventh inning, and Northern made just one error.
By keeping Mountain Ridge off the scoreboard, the second-ranked Huskies were able to steal a win, as Easton Rhoten scored the go-ahead run in the sixth frame on a balk to give Northern a 2-1 victory.
"We had so many opportunities. I told them, 'We're lucky to win a game, if we don't get great pitching out of Luke and closure by (Ethan) Sebold,'" Carr said. "We made every play defensively. ... We did what we had to do to grind it out to win.
"Offensively, we're still a mystery at times."
Despite a 15-6 finish last year, the one thing Northern couldn't do was beat Mountain Ridge. The final of three defeats to the Miners came in the region semifinals in Accident, 7-4.
Northern (6-1) exercised that demon in the teams' first meeting of the year, and it all started on the mound with Ross.
The righthander wasn't overpowering, but he located well and was efficient to come just one out short of a complete game before being chased by his pitch count.
Ross allowed one run on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Trailing by a run in the seventh, Mountain Ridge put the tying run on with an Aeden Custer liner, and Christian Beeman bunted him into scoring position with a sacrifice.
Northern elected to put the winning run on base intentionally by walking Uma Pua'auli — who was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI — with one out, and the move paid off.
Ross got his final batter to fly out for out No. 2, and Sebold induced a pop-up to pick up the save.
"Being a young team, that's a big thing to learn how to win games when you're not swinging the bat," Carr said. "I always like pitching and defense anyway. ... Be nice to get one of those two-out hits with the bases loaded to give us some breathing room."
Northern out-hit Mountain Ridge, 9-7. Kellen Hinebaugh, Wally Brands and Cole Folk all notched two hits apiece out of the six, seven and eight holes, respectively.
Mountain Ridge (2-3) pitched well, stranding 13 Northern runners, and made just one error in the field, but the Miners couldn't string enough hits together to come out on top.
"We didn't come through when we needed to," Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. "We had some scoring opportunities. Got Uma to second base to start the game an couldn't get him across. ... Guys have to do their job moving runners over. We just didn't do that tonight."
The Miners got four strong innings out of righthander Landon McAlpine, who allowed one unearned run on four hits with six Ks and five walks.
Parker Ferrero allowed one run on five hits in three innings of relief, striking out four and walking none.
Northern pushed its first run across in the third inning, which began with a bunt by Ross down the third-base line. Mountain Ridge threw the ball away allowing Ross to take second, and Myles Uphold scored him with a double to left field one batter later.
The Huskies left the bases loaded that frame, their second of four straight innings doing so.
Mountain Ridge leveled the tally in the bottom of the fifth. Custer reached on a walk, Beeman moved him to second on a bunt and Pua'auli plated him with a two-bagger to right field.
Northern tallied the game's final run an inning later on a balk.
While the balk — which was called because the Mountain Ridge pitcher didn't come set — proved to be the winning score, the decisive play came one batter earlier.
Rhoten struck a one-out double to get the Northern rally started, and he moved to third base on a groundout by Sebold despite the ball being hit to third base.
The Miners didn't look Rhoten back to second base, allowing him to take third. That proved to be a fatal error.
"If we look the runner back and make him stop, he's not able to move up to third base," Snyder said. "That was one of the mental mistakes that I talked to the kids after the game. At the time, you don't think it's going to come back and bite you. ... It ended up hurting us."
Mountain Ridge will look to rebound on Friday when it takes on Musselman at 11 a.m. and Smithsburg at 1 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex.
Northern now turns to a key area matchup with Keyser (3-3), who the Huskies were tied with at No. 2 in this week's area sportswriter rankings.
