PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Nellie Whetzel scored a game-high 18 points, and No. 2 Petersburg bounced back with a 60-33 triumph over Tygarts Valley on Thursday night.
The Vikings (6-3) stumbled against unbeaten Tucker County, the No. 2 team in the West Virginia Class A Associated Press poll, earlier this week, but they displayed a short memory, jumping out to a 22-8 lead after one Thursday.
Petersburg extended its margin to 34-16 at the half and 47-23 after three quarters.
In addition to Whetzel's exploits, Braylee Corbin tallied 15 points, Abby Alt scored nine and Addison Kitzmiller added seven. Eight Vikings scored in total.
Summer Lewis Smith paced Tygarts Valley with 10 points.
Petersburg hosts Spring Mills (5-0), a Class AAAA state title contender, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Hampshire 73, Berkeley Springs 23
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire didn't allow a point in the first quarter and had 11 players score Thursday in a rout of Berkeley Springs.
The Trojans (5-5) led 20-0 after the first quarter, 42-6 at the half and 57-15 after three.
Hannah Ault scored 19 points and had four steals, Izzy Blomquist had nine points and eight assists, Carisma Shanholtz tallied nine points and four steals, Kora McBride ended with nine points and Liz Pryor scored eight.
Berkeley Springs was led by Annie Visco and Maddie Fauver, who had eight and six points, respectively.
Hampshire, winner of three of four games, hosts James Wood on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
