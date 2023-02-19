CUMBERLAND — No. 2 Southern saw its month-long winning streak end last week, but the Rams started a new streak with a 62-29 rout of Bishop Walsh on Saturday.
Southern (14-8) led 22-9 after the first quarter, 38-12 at the half and 56-21 after three.
Maggie Nickel topped Southern with a game-high 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers, Miranda Martin added 11 points and Gabby Stem chipped in 10. Martin made three 3-pointers.
Autumn Hoppert paced Bishop Walsh with 15 points.
Bishop Walsh (4-16) is at St. James on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Southern is finished with the regular season. The Rams will be the No. 3 seed in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs behind Allegany and Mountain Ridge.
No. 5 Hampshire 42, Jefferson 36
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Izzy Blomquist scored a game-high 22 points to guide Hampshire past Jefferson on Friday night.
After to neck-and-neck quarters — Hampshire led 8-7 after the first and the game was tied at 17 at the half — the Trojans garnered some separation outscoring Jefferson, 12-9, in the third to lead 30-26.
Blomquist tallied 11 points in the decisive frame to help Hampshire hold off Jefferson and up the Trojans' record to 12-10.
Liz Pryor finished second on Hampshire with seven points, and Hannah Ault added six.
Jazmyn Taylor and Mackenzie Brezovec scored 11 points apiece for Jefferson (8-11).
Hampshire, the top seed in Class AAA, Region I, Section 2, has a bye to the section title game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.. The Trojans are awaiting the winner of No. 2 Keyser and No. 3 Berkeley Springs.
