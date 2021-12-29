OAKLAND — The last time the Southern Snowball Classic was held two years ago, Thomas Jefferson was the last team standing.
The Jaguars dodged the Rams then, beating Seton LaSalle and Baldwin en route to their second tournament title. This time around, Southern made sure to take them out itself.
Southern trailed much of the game, but fueled by another double-double effort by Isaac Upole and Tanner Haskiell’s fourth quarter, the Rams overcame the hot shooting of Thomas Jefferson to win 58-54 on Tuesday night.
“Overall, I thought it was a game played hard from two groups of people,” Southern head coach Tom Bosley said. “I think that game helps us, it may help them. ... I thought they got a lot out of their players, and I thought we got the most out of ours too.”
As Southern prepares for a pair of difficult WestMac matchups — it hosts No. 1 Mountain Ridge and No. 3 Allegany at Ram Arena next week — the Rams’ tournament opener was the inverse of their bout with Great Mills on Dec. 18.
The Rams’ lone loss of the young season to the 3A school from Southern Maryland began with them opening to a 20-5 lead. Southern spent much of the ensuing two quarters hanging on for dear life, until an exciting back-and-forth final frame went the way of Great Mills.
Against Thomas Jefferson, the Rams trailed the entire first half, not leading until Gabe Hebb hit a jumper in the lane with 4:38 to play in the fourth for a 45-44 lead. Thomas Jefferson continued to battle, but a favorable charge call went the way of Southern, and Upole hit enough free throws down the stretch to flip the script.
Upole notched team highs with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Gabe Hebb tallied 16 points and Haskiell scored 13.
One of the big reasons for Southern’s fourth-quarter resurgence — during which it outscored Thomas Jefferson, 21-13 — was its improved zone offense.
The Rams struggled with spacing and ball security before halftime, turning the ball over eight times; however, Southern did well to penetrate Thomas Jefferson’s 2-3 zone in the fourth, with Haskiell finding a cushion along the baseline.
The junior scored three straight buckets to kick off the period and bring Southern within 44-43, setting the stage for Hebb to push the Rams in front for the first time. Southern only had three turnovers during the second half.
“When they were in a 2-3 with a guy in the middle all the time, we didn’t have as many openings, but we got the short corner to Tanner Haskiell for a couple jumpers,” Bosley said.
“Early we turned it over a little bit. .... I thought we took much better care of it the second half, and I think we’ll take much better care of it as we go on.”
Tanner wasn’t the only Haskiell to make an impact. Jared Haskiell sunk a confident step-back 3-pointer late in the fourth — the freshman’s second triple after halftime to finish with six points.
Bosley is pleased with the progress of both Haskiells at this point in the season.
“Jared’s only going to get better because he’s only a freshman,” Bosley said, “and Tanner’s only going to get better because he’s an athlete that hasn’t played since eighth grade. ... Tanner’s getting better every day in practice. Jared’s getting better moment by moment because he’s a sponge, he wants to learn.”
One of the more crucial plays of the contest came with under a minute to play. On a Southern possession, Upole saved a ball from going out of bounds under Thomas Jefferson’s basket, and Hebb had to retreat to mid-court to retrieve the heave.
Hebb felt himself fading toward the centerline, so he jumped across it and threw the ball off his defender’s leg mid-air to avoid the back-court violation. The heads-up play retained possession for the Rams, and though Southern missed the ensuing shot, more time bled off the clock.
With one more stop by Southern, Thomas Jefferson had to resort to fouling.
After a pair of free throws by Upole put Southern up 57-54 with 15 seconds left, Thomas Jefferson had one final shot at an equalizer, but Dom Putignano’s 3-pointer drew iron to allow Southern to improve to 3-1.
Thomas Jefferson started white-hot from the 3-point line, and Southern was ice cold. It didn’t matter how contested the Jaguars’ looks were or how open the Rams’ were, one team couldn’t miss and the other couldn’t buy a bucket.
When guard Sean Sullivan hit a trey to give Thomas Jefferson its largest lead of the first half, 27-16, with 3:35 left to play, it was the Jaguars’ seventh three. Meanwhile, Southern had just four field goals the entire half at that juncture.
“Playing a team that’s really well-coached,” Bosley “They do a great job of screening the backside and finding people that are open on threes. Hard thing to defend if you help as much as we do.”
Southern made a late run to end the opening half. Ethan Glotfelty attacked the basket with a jump stop and scored and Tanner Haskiell hit a mid-range look. Then, after a missed three by Haskiell, Upole stole the ball from the rebounder and finished to cut the Jaguars’ lead to 30-25 at the break.
With everything that went wrong for Southern before halftime, a five-point deficit seemed like a best-case scenario.
The Rams’ defense limited Thomas Jefferson to just one three in the third quarter, but Southern’s offense hadn’t caught up yet, scoring 12 points to the Jaguars’ 11 in the quarter to trail 41-37 entering the fourth.
Once Haskiell provided the spark, Southern began firing on all cylinders, and the Rams did just enough down the stretch to deny Thomas Jefferson of its second consecutive tournament title.
The Jaguars were led by Evan Berger, who tallied a game-high 23 points, drilling three treys. Sullivan hit four 3-pointers for 12 points, and Noah Prosser hit a pair of triples to end with 10 points.
Southern (3-1) faced Uniontown (Pennsylvania) Wednesday night for the Southern Snowball Classic crown.
Uniontown 57, North Stafford 36
OAKLAND — In the first game of the day, Uniontown rode the wave of its freshman sensation Notorious Grooms over North Stafford.
Grooms finished with the most points on the day with 25, hitting eight buckets — four threes — and 5 of 7 free throws. Grooms scored 18 points prior to the intermission.
Uniontown’s lead stood at 33-24 entering the fourth. That’s when Calvin Winfrey III emerged eight of his 11 points to guide his team to victory. As a squad, Uniontown made 13 of 16 free throws in the decider and outscored North Stafford 24-12 in the frame.
Nick Perkins led the North Stafford effort with 16 points, and Cliff Davis chipped in 10.
