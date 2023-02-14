OAKLAND — Southern's defense kept it in the game Monday; the Rams needed their offense to win it.
Trailing 29-28 coming out of a timeout with 9.9 seconds left, Ashley Fadley drew up the final shot for senior Maggie Nickel, who ran off a ball screen, went through a Mountain Ridge defender and sunk a floater in the waning seconds to provide a memorable ending to a war of attrition.
Mountain Ridge's final heave came up short, and Southern held on 30-29 to push its winning streak to 10 games and clinch a share of the Western Maryland Athletic Conference title alongside Allegany.
"Especially for the seniors, this is huge," Fadley said. "We've had a lot of adversity, or we did around Christmas time losing some players. ... They really have stuck together, worked hard and came together. And it's really cool to see them be rewarded this way."
There was much on the line entering the contest as both teams carried a 5-2 conference record, meaning the winner would clinch a share of the WestMAC title. Accordingly, Ram Arena was packed to the brim.
Southern grabbed control with a 14-2 run during the third quarter and pushed its lead to a game-high 24-15 early in the fourth. The Rams did most of their damage at the line, where they made all 12 of their attempts after halftime.
Mountain Ridge answered with a 12-2 burst, capped by a Sydney Snyder 3-pointer — her first bucket of the game — to give the Miners the lead with 2:07 left.
A Nickel make allowed the Rams to regain their edge, and Rhegan Lamberson answered with a pair of clutch free throws with 12.5 seconds remaining to put Mountain Ridge ahead 29-28.
That's when Nickel won it for good in the final moments. There was contact at the rim, as a Mountain Ridge defender fell to the floor, but no call came either way and the Rams held on.
"The referees called a great game," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "I really felt like we were in great defensive position and she went through us and put us to the floor. But she made the play. Credit to her. That was a gutsy move, a gutsy play."
While the game featured a memorable ending, the first half was one both teams will be looking to forget.
Mountain Ridge (15-6), which led just 3-1 after the first quarter, took a 10-8 edge into intermission despite going on a 7:01 scoring drought that spanned parts of the first and second quarters.
Southern (13-7), meanwhile, didn't make its first field goal until there was only 1:32 remaining in the second quarter. The 14-minute, 28-second wait for a made shot was ended by a Miranda Martin midrange swish.
Both defenses played at an exceptionally high level, but neither offense helped itself, producing a myriad of traveling calls.
"Southern's defense was really the difference in the game, really took us out of our offense," Duncan said. "We got very disorganized and played very uncharacteristically offensively.
"Their defensive rotations were very quick, and as we tried to get the ball side-to-side, they seemed to have it covered."
Despite trailing at the half, Southern had the better of the scoring chances with 16 free-throw attempts. However, the Rams made just six of those.
Emelee Parks, who stifled Snyder in man-to-man defense, holding the All-Area guard to just four points, made all six of her foul attempts after halftime. Nickel and Carly Wilt made two field goals apiece during the second half.
Nickel topped the Rams with eight points, and Wilt added seven.
"Our shots just weren't falling," Fadley said of the first half. "We didn't get a lot of open looks. There were tons of turnovers. It was crazy.
"We just went in (at halftime) and tried to say, 'Hopefully your jitters are out, but you just need to go out there and act like it's just you and the rim, like there's nobody in the gym and just play your game like you would any other game.'"
Southern did just that to take a 22-15 edge into the fourth quarter, peaking at nine points.
For a Mountain Ridge team that averaged only five points a period over the first three stanzas, a nine-point deficit seemed insurmountable.
Mountain Ridge's comeback was even more impressive given the deep foul trouble the Miners were in, with Bayleigh Lamberson, Eliza Duncan and Rhegan Lamberson all playing with four fouls for the entire fourth quarter.
Mountain Ridge implemented a 2-3 zone to guard them from picking up that fifth and disqualifying foul, and all three finished without fouling out.
Reghan Sivic put the Miners' offense on her back, scoring 11 of the squad's first 14 points after halftime to finish with a game-high 15. No other Mountain Ridge scorer finished with more than four points.
"We were trying to look for her," Duncan said. "We felt like that was one place we should have an advantage, so we were trying to get her some touches inside. Southern did a good job of doubling down on Bayleigh Lamberson, taking her post plays away."
Yet, Southern's biggest defensive boon may have been its game plan to slow down Snyder, who has come alive late in the season scoring 25 points or more in three of her last five games.
"Any kind of ball screen for Sydney, their bigs did a great job hedging and jumping out," Duncan said. "They weren't necessarily switching, but they were forcing her to take a different path to the basket. That's great defense. They're well-taught, well-schooled.
"We need to do a better job of a counter to that. If their big is going to jump out, we have to hit the roll to the basket. ... Southern is well-schooled. That help defense came over on the roll, but that's got to be a dump-off to the opposite block for a layup."
The result also carries playoff implications for both teams.
By winning, Southern upped its playoff record to 12-6, the same number of losses as Mountain Ridge, which sits a half-game ahead at 13-6.
If both teams win out — Southern closes the season with Fairmont Senior and Bishop Walsh, and Mountain Ridge has one game left against the Spartans — Southern would be the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs by virtue of holding the head-to-head edge.
Southern is at Fairmont Senior on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and Mountain Ridge hosts Bishop Walsh on the same day at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.