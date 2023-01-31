OAKLAND — Southern turned over a new leaf for the new year, and it turned Keyser over in bunches on Monday night.
The Rams, who entered as winners of six straight and 9 of 11 games, suffocated the Golden Tornado with their man-to-man defense to force them into 23 turnovers.
On the other end of the floor, No. 2 Southern scored at will during the latter stages of the contest, and the balanced Rams had five players tally at least six points en route to a 59-29 drubbing of Keyser at Ram Arena.
"Defensively we've been playing well, but I thought we needed to pick it up on offense," Southern head coach Ashley Fadley said. "We spent a ton of time the past couple days on shooting, and I thought the girls came out and shot well."
The loss was Keyser's third in a row, all to area opposition, to drop the Golden Tornado to 9-7.
While its defeats to Hampshire and Frankfort last week came down to the wire, Keyser trailed by double-digits the entire second half Monday.
"We didn't play with any sense of urgency tonight," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "We seemed to not play with the effort and focus we've played with the past two games. We just seemed kind of flat for 32 minutes.
"I hate playing Monday games, I'm sure that's some of it. But when you get beat by 30, that's definitely not all of it."
The two local rivals had one prior meeting this season — a 54-43 victory in Keyser on Dec. 21 that marked Southern's first victory of the season following an 0-5 start.
Southern was the last area team to record its maiden win this season. Nine triumphs later, the Rams sit at 10-7 and are in position to contend for the top spot in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs with a strong finish.
The key to Southern's winning ways has been its defense. During the Rams' latest seven-game stretch of victories, they've managed to hold opponents below 36 points in each contest.
Monday was no different.
Southern shut down Keyser early to build an 18-2 lead at the onset, and the Rams cemented the victory with a defense masterclass in the fourth quarter that saw the Golden tornado go without a field goal in the decider for nearly seven minutes.
"We knew going in that they relied heavily on (Autumn Kerchner), and so we just tried really hard to play her in a way that we would always have help side and it would almost be a double team," Fadley said of the Rams' defensive strategy. The Keyser forward still tallied a team-high nine points.
With the exception of one loose second quarter, Southern's offense pulled its weight and then some.
Carly Wilt probably hopes Southern played Keyser every game, as the sophomore finished with a game-high 20 points — one short of the season-high 21 she scored the last time the Rams took on the Tornado.
Maggie Nickel added 13 points, hitting the Rams' lone 3-pointer, Emelee Parks and Lauryn Bishoff garnered eight points apiece and Gabby Stem tallied six.
Southern ended with 25 field goals compared to just 11 for Keyser.
After falling behind 18-2 in an instant, Keyser did well to battle within 18-8 after the first quarter and 27-16 at halftime, but the wheels fell off in the third period.
The Golden Tornado scored fewer points (eight) than their number of turnovers (nine) in the quarter as Southern took control leading 43-24 entering the fourth.
Keyser didn't manage its first field goal in the fourth period until Carlee Staggs sunk a midrange jumper with 1:27 remaining.
"A lot of it is we're making our decisions too late," Blowe said of the turnover woes. "A lot of it is, the person you're throwing the ball to isn't doing their job, whether it's sealing it hard on the post, coming to the pass on the wing.
"Credit to Southern, they're a good defensive team, they did a lot of good things tonight. But we're better than that, everyone knows that. We just didn't show it tonight."
Southern did have one blip in the road, when the Rams scored just nine points in the second quarter to allow the Golden Tornado to trim their deficit down to nine points at one juncture.
"We started turning the ball over and not taking good shots, and then we weren't in the right positions on defense," Fadley said of the second quarter. "We went in at halftime and talked about actually running plays out of our five-out offense to actually get something started."
After emerging from the locker room, Southern rekindled its first-quarter form and never looked back.
Keyser will look to put an end to its miniature three-game skid when it hosts No. 4 Mountain Ridge (11-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Southern has eight days off before it hosts Elkins on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Rams fell to Elkins, 51-28, on Dec. 10 during their 0-5 start to the season.
"It seemed like after the new year the team chemistry started getting really good," Fadley said. "It's almost a matter of, all seven kids play, and all seven kids contribute. On any given night, any of the seven can be the leading scorer."
